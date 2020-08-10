Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

Dollar gains after weeks of losses as investors focus on U.S. aid package

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 03:12pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Euro, Hong Kong dollar, U.S. dollar, Japanese yen, British pound and Chinese 100-yuan banknotes are seen in a picture illustration

The dollar rose on Monday, including against major currencies such as the euro and Swiss franc, as investors focused on the fiscal stimulus plan in the United States and U.S.-China tensions ahead of key trade talks this week.

The greenback rose to one-week highs against the euro and Swiss currency.

The dollar index also recouped some losses from July when it fell 4%. Friday's data on the non-farm payrolls report calmed fears about the U.S. labor market, but the dollar still posted its seventh straight weekly decline.

After talks in Washington over the next round of fiscal stimulus broke down, U.S. President Donald Trump signed executive orders on Saturday, partially restoring enhanced unemployment payments to millions of jobless Americans.

"We didn't get the deal done in Capitol Hill last week, but President Trump was able to sign those executive actions. So we're getting some stimulus, but not enough," said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.

"Right now, you'll probably going to see a little more consolidation this week of the big FX moves. But the longer-term outlook continues to be great on the euro, so you'll see people buying on dips," he added.

In afternoon trading, the euro fell 0.3% against the dollar to $1.1746 <EUR=EBS>, while the U.S. currency gained 0.3% versus the Swiss franc to 0.9152 franc <CHF=EBS>.

Against the yen, the dollar was little changed at 105.93 yen <JPY=EBS>.

Overall, the dollar index was up 0.2% at 93.56 <=USD>.

Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto, said he believes the dollar will remain weak in the medium term but not collapse. He sees the possibility of a short-term correction or at least moderation.

"We think the fundamental backdrop that has provided support for the U.S. dollar in the past two years is turning more adverse and investors will continue to seek better economic prospects or returns in non-U.S. dollar markets in the coming months," Osborne wrote in his latest research note.

Speculators increased net short dollar positions in the latest week, according to weekly futures data on Friday.

The dollar's strength at the end of last week was also due to escalating tensions between the United States and China, with the U.S. imposing sanctions on top Hong Kong and Chinese officials.

This continued to drive investors towards the safe-haven dollar on Monday. China imposed sanctions on 11 U.S. citizens, including legislators.

Senior U.S. and Chinese officials will meet via teleconference on Saturday to review the implementation of their Phase 1 trade deal and likely air mutual grievances.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Nick Zieminski and David Gregorio)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.05% 75.74 Delayed Quote.-0.53%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.22% 138.45 Delayed Quote.-3.77%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.36% 79.34 Delayed Quote.-5.46%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.17% 0.8629 Delayed Quote.-3.34%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.06% 69.806 Delayed Quote.-4.35%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.07% 105.95 Delayed Quote.-2.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
03:12pDollar gains after weeks of losses as investors focus on U.S. aid package
RE
01:11pDollar gains after weeks of losses as investors focus on U.S. aid package
RE
12:59pChina industrial data offsets trade jitters; oil rises
RE
12:54pChina industrial data offsets trade jitters; oil rises
RE
12:52pChina industrial data offsets trade jitters; oil rises
RE
12:49pChina industrial data offsets trade jitters; oil rises
RE
10:58aTurkish Lira's Fall Drives Concerns for Euro
DJ
06:38aDollar rally resumes as U.S.-China tensions escalate; Swiss franc falls
RE
03:56aDollar rally regains some momentum; Aussie and Kiwi fall
RE
08/09Why It Might Be Time to Invest in Non-U.S. Stocks -- Journal Report
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group