Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar gains on trade deal hopes, strong U.S. economic data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 07:36pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Euro, Hong Kong dollar, U.S. dollar, Japanese yen, pound and Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration

TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar held the upper hand against its rivals on Wednesday, particularly versus traditional safe-haven currencies, on rising hopes for a U.S.-China trade deal and a string of solid U.S. economic data.

The dollar index against major currencies was at 97.936, after rising 0.37% on Tuesday to 97.912.

Against the yen, the dollar traded at 109.16 yen, down 0.01% from late U.S. levels but near its October high of 109.285 and a three-month high of 109.25 hit on Oct. 30.

The Swiss franc changed hands at 0.9930 to the dollar following its 0.5% fall the previous day, while gold tumbled 1.73% on Tuesday and last stood at $1,484.1 per ounce, near the lower end of its trading range over the past month.

The euro stood at $1.1075, having dropped 0.49% on Tuesday and was not far from a near three-week low of $1.10635 hit in U.S. trade.

Hopes that the Trump administration could roll back some of tariffs it has imposed on goods from China as a part of a "phase one" U.S.-China trade deal boosted risk sentiment in financial markets.

A survey on the vast U.S. service sector published on Tuesday showed the business sentiment has improved in October from a three-year low in September.

The ISM non-manufacturing sector index rose to 54.7 from 52.6 in September, beating market expectations.

The rebound is a welcome sign for dollar bulls as a fall in the index would have suggested that malaise in trade war-hit manufacturers was infecting the service sector, too.

The data came after strong U.S. employment data on Friday.

"On top of Sino-U.S. trade issues, the market is reacting to signs of U.S. economic strength at the moment," said Kyosuke Suzuki, director of foreign exchange at Societe Generale.

The positive mood spilled over to the risk-sensitive Australian dollar, which changed hands at $0.6894 <AUD=D4>. It was little changed on the day but has maintained gains of 3.4% since hitting a 10-1/2-year low on Oct. 2.

The offshore yuan traded at 7.0005 yuan per dollar, after having risen to three-month high of 6.9867 to the dollar on Tuesday on rising trade deal hopes.

The currency has gained 2.8 percent from its record low in the offshore trade marked in early September.

By Hideyuki Sano
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.03% 0.90629 Delayed Quote.-5.41%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.05% 75.154 Delayed Quote.-3.18%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.06% 1.0815 Delayed Quote.2.52%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.03% 0.68385 Delayed Quote.-1.20%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.01% 0.68879 Delayed Quote.-1.94%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.01% 1.86937 Delayed Quote.3.37%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.06% 140.501 Delayed Quote.0.08%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.05% 82.921 Delayed Quote.2.47%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.02% 1.6072 Delayed Quote.-0.76%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.08% 120.788 Delayed Quote.-3.94%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.05% 1.10705 Delayed Quote.-2.95%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.09% 0.9099 Delayed Quote.1.74%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.10% 69.484 Delayed Quote.-5.53%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE 1.52% 26.97 Real-time Quote.-4.51%
SUZUKI CO.,LTD. 1.53% 794 End-of-day quote.45.16%
SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION 1.44% 5347 End-of-day quote.-0.37%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.05% 7.005 Delayed Quote.2.48%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.04% 109.09 Delayed Quote.-1.29%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.47% 97.97 End-of-day quote.1.33%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
07:38pDollar gains on trade deal hopes, strong U.S. economic data
RE
07:36pDollar gains on trade deal hopes, strong U.S. economic data
RE
04:39pTrade hopes lift dollar, crude; doubts slow stock rally
RE
04:39pTrade hopes lift dollar, crude; doubts slow stock rally
RE
03:08pSafe-haven yen, Swiss franc slide as U.S.-China nears trade deal
RE
03:06pSafe-haven yen, Swiss franc slide as U.S.-China nears trade deal
RE
09:35aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : ArcelorMittal, Adecco, Pandora, Samsung
02:15aChinese yuan, peso lead gains as trade deal hopes lift mood
RE
11/04Global stocks gain on trade hopes, risk appetite lifts dollar
RE
11/04Stocks gain on trade hopes, risk appetite lifts dollar
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group