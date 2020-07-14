Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

Dollar grinds higher as U.S.-China tensions and virus unnerve investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 04:12am EDT
A trader shows U.S. dollar notes at a currency exchange booth in Peshawar

LONDON - The U.S. dollar edged up on Tuesday as diplomatic tensions between the United States and China and rising coronavirus cases knocked investor confidence, although moves in currency markets were small in a quiet session.

While stock markets fell as investors turned cautious, the safe-haven yen was little changed and the Swiss franc - another currency traders buy in times of uncertainty - rose only slightly versus the euro, suggesting limited concern among FX investors.

A resurgence of novel coronavirus infections has caused some areas to place new restrictions on business activity, injecting some caution into the multi-month stock market rally that is betting on a rapid economic recovery.

Markets now face an additional threat from tit-for-tat retaliation between Washington and Beijing over access to U.S. financial markets, civil liberties in Hong Kong and territorial claims in the South China Sea.

"U.S.-China tensions about the situation in the South China Sea helped U.S. dollar and weighed on cyclical currencies overnight, with the trade weighted dollar remaining firmly in the range of recent weeks," ING analysts said.

However, they said progress in the European Union's efforts to agree a recovery fund package this week would support the euro and limit the dollar's rise.

Against a basket of currencies the dollar index was last up 0.1% at 96.662 <=USD>, keeping it firmly with a tight range it has traded in since May.

Graphic: U.S. dollar index https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/yxmpjldygpr/us%20dollar%20index.PNG

The euro was down 0.1% against the dollar at $1.1331 <EUR=EBS>.

Currencies heavily exposed to global trade sentiment were down, but not by much. The Australian dollar lost 0.1% to $0.6930 <AUD=D3>, while China's offshore yuan slipped to 7.0185 yuan per dollar <CNH=EBS>.

The yuan was little moved by data showing Chinese imports in June rose for the first time since the coronavirus panic paralysed the economy, as investors focused on tensions with Washington.

"The Hong Kong problem could potentially lead to new trade friction. Negative developments on either front could cause stocks to adjust lower, and drive some safe-haven flows to the dollar and the yen," said Junichi Ishikawa, senior foreign exchange strategist at IG Securities.

In a busy day for data, Germany's ZEW economic sentiment indicator is due at 0900 GMT. U.S. inflation numbers for June will follow at 1230 GMT.

The British pound fell after the economy rebounded in May at a much slower pace than expected, calling into question the V-shaped recovery many economists have been forecasting. Sterling was last down 0.3% at $1.2513 <GBP=D3>.

Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 http://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/rngs/GLOBAL-CURRENCIES-PERFORMANCE/0100301V041/index.html

(Additional reporting by Stanley White in Tokyo; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Tommy Wilkes
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.14% 0.94514 Delayed Quote.3.81%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.03% 74.388 Delayed Quote.-2.53%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.26% 1.06389 Delayed Quote.1.34%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.12% 0.65221 Delayed Quote.-3.59%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.02% 0.6931 Delayed Quote.-0.94%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.34% 1.80477 Delayed Quote.-3.89%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.31% 134.23 Delayed Quote.-6.35%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.11% 78.7 Delayed Quote.-6.04%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.06% 1.63472 Delayed Quote.1.85%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.30% 0.90577 Delayed Quote.5.93%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.03% 121.613 Delayed Quote.-0.76%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.05% 1.13345 Delayed Quote.0.86%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.15% 0.8768 Delayed Quote.-1.26%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.22% 69.916 Delayed Quote.-3.81%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.29% 7.0165 Delayed Quote.0.58%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.01% 7.0175 Delayed Quote.0.52%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.01% 107.293 Delayed Quote.-1.64%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
04:31aGlobal shares retreat as coronavirus surges, Sino-US tensions rise
RE
04:12aDollar grinds higher as U.S.-China tensions and virus unnerve investors
RE
04:04aDollar grinds higher as U.S.-China tensions and virus unnerve investors
RE
01:07aGold prices ease as dollar firms, virus fears cap losses
RE
07/13Gold gains above $1,800/oz as infection cases mount
RE
07/13Gold firms above $1,800/oz on virus, subdued dollar
RE
07/13Global Markets Gain
DJ
07/13Global Markets Gain
DJ
07/13Yuan hovers at key 7/dollar mark ahead of Q2 economic data
RE
07/12Gold holds firm above $1,800/oz on virus fears, weaker dollar
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group