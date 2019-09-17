Log in
US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 09/17
98.22   -0.40%
Dollar holds gains as oil shock eases, Fed in focus

09/17/2019 | 08:55pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. one hundred dollar notes are seen in this picture illustration taken in Seoul

TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar traded near a seven-week high versus the yen as oil markets recovered from a supply shock, but the focus is firmly on a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later on Wednesday that is widely expected to deliver an interest rate cut.

Sterling traded near a six-week high versus the dollar as some speculators reduced excessive bets on a decline in the pound, but sentiment remained weak due to uncertainty over how the UK will exit the European Union.

Major currencies are likely to trade in narrow ranges before the Fed's meeting. Fed Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has clearly broadcast his intention to cut rates, so some analysts warn that the dollar could actually bounce if the Fed eases policy as expected.

"Speculators are already excessively short in the dollar," said Yukio Ishizuki, foreign exchange strategist at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo.

"If there are no surprises from the Fed, the speculators will have to give up their dollar shorts. The biggest reaction would be in dollar/yen, because you can't really buy the pound or the euro at the moment."

The dollar traded at 108.10 yen <JPY=EBS> on Wednesday, close to a seven-week high of 108.37 yen.

The British pound was quoted at $1.2497, holding onto a 0.6% gain from Tuesday, when it briefly touched the highest since July 19.

Oil prices tumbled around 6% on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia's energy minister said the kingdom has tapped inventories to restore oil supplies to where they stood before drone attacks over the weekend shut around 5% of global oil output.

Economists and analysts widely expect the Fed to cut its benchmark rate for the second time this year by 25 basis points to 1.75%-2.00% at a meeting ending Wednesday to counter risks posed by the U.S.-China trade war.

However, an anomaly has emerged in futures pricing.

Short-term rates spiked overnight, which led the Fed to inject $53.15 billion into the financial system with a money market operation it has not used in more than a decade.

The chaotic moves in money markets and late-day swings in U.S. federal funds futures mean the CME's tool shows about a 51% chance that the Fed will cut rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday.

Elsewhere in the currency market, the euro stood at $1.1072 <EUR=EBS>, flat so far in Asia

The Australian dollar fetched $0.68605, down 0.07% in early trade.

The dollar index <.DXY> measuring the greenback against a basket of six major currencies fell 0.02% to 98.242.

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

By Stanley White
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.07% 0.9083 Delayed Quote.-5.39%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.08% 74.169 Delayed Quote.-4.11%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.04% 1.07924 Delayed Quote.2.77%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.07% 0.68106 Delayed Quote.-1.63%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.14% 0.68567 Delayed Quote.-2.47%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.05% 1.82152 Delayed Quote.0.39%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.04% 135.109 Delayed Quote.-3.74%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.01% 81.648 Delayed Quote.1.47%
DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC 0.83% 512 End-of-day quote.-6.33%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.11% 1.61448 Delayed Quote.-0.97%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.08% 0.88629 Delayed Quote.-1.38%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.03% 119.758 Delayed Quote.-5.06%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.04% 1.10709 Delayed Quote.-3.35%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.02% 0.9182 Delayed Quote.2.38%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.06% 64.24 Delayed Quote.11.63%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.10% 68.719 Delayed Quote.-6.68%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.07% 108.174 Delayed Quote.-1.71%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.40% 98.22 End-of-day quote.1.59%
WTI 0.15% 58.98 Delayed Quote.21.48%
