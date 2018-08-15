Dollar index adds small gain after U.S. July retail sales data
08/15/2018 | 02:42pm CEST
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar tacked on modest gains against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday as data showed U.S. retail sales grew more than forecast in July but June sales increased less than previously reported.
At 8:37 a.m. (1247 GMT), an index that tracks the greenback versus the euro, yen, sterling and three other currencies was up 0.12 percent at 96.851.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)