Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysis 
News SummaryAll newsTweets

Dollar index retreats from seven-week high, sterling rises

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 09:19pm CEST
Benjamin Franklin U.S. 100-dollar banknote and Chinese 100-yuan banknotes depicting the late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong, are seen in a picture illustration in Beijing

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar dipped on Tuesday due to a fall in U.S. bond yields after touching a seven-week peak against a basket of currencies, as sterling rose following a report that rekindled hopes that Britain and the European Union are on the brink of a Brexit deal.

Investors dumped U.S. bonds last week on fears that domestic inflation might accelerate, prompting the Federal Reserve to hasten the pace of interest rate hikes.

On Tuesday, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield climbed to a seven-year high at 3.261 percent before receding to 3.2101 percent on weaker equity prices and worries about global growth.

An index that tracks the dollar versus six major currencies was down 0.11 percent at 95.651 after hitting a seven-week peak at 96.155.

The euro was helped by a Dow Jones report that an agreement on the terms for Britain to leave the economic bloc may be reached as soon as Monday. The single currency had weakened earlier on worries about the tension between the EU and Italy over that country's budget.

"That flipped everything around. It salvages the open wounds from the Italian budget negotiations," said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management in New York said of the Dow Jones report on a Brexit deal by Monday.

Dow Jones, citing unidentified diplomats, said both parties had narrowed their differences around the Irish border but some issues have not been solved.

Sterling reversed its earlier drop to rise to $1.3147, up 0.41 percent. Against the euro, it was up 0.36 percent at 87.45 pence per euro.

Earlier, Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria struck a resolute tone on his controversial budget plans in Rome's parliament. Italy's benchmark 10-year government bond yield rose toward a 4-1/2-year high.

The euro fell to a seven-week low of $1.14325. It was last at $1.15000, up 0.08 percent. The single currency was down 0.1 percent at 129.980 yen.


(GRAPHIC: Italy-Germany spread and Euro -

YUAN STEADIES

The Chinese yuan steadied near a seven-week low against the greenback as a liquidity squeeze in the offshore yuan market in Hong Kong helped stabilise sentiment.

The Chinese offshore yuan fell to 6.9350 yuan per dollar before retracing to 6.9158, which was little changed on the day.

At the weekend, China's central bank cut requirements on bank reserves in a bid to add more liquidity into its banking system as policy-makers worried about the economic impact of a heated trade row with the United States.

Sparring between Washington and Beijing on trade and Italy's proposed hefty debt target have stoked worries about slowing global growth, feeding safe-haven demand for the dollar.

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday reduced its global growth forecasts for 2018 and 2019 to 3.7 percent from 3.9 percent for both years.

(Additional reporting by Tom Finn in London; Daniel Leussink in Tokyo; Editing by David Gregorio and Chizu Nomiyama)

By Richard Leong
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.03% 26494.16 Delayed Quote.7.15%
NASDAQ 100 0.45% 7384.7784 Delayed Quote.14.95%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.25% 7754.3422 Delayed Quote.12.06%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.15% 95.76 End-of-day quote.4.25%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
08:36pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Struggle For Traction As Bond Yields Remain In Focus
DJ
06:41pStocks climb, with Wall Street lifted by tech, bond yield retreat
RE
06:37pStocks climb, with Wall Street lifted by tech, bond yield retreat
RE
06:37pCURRENCIES : Dollar Retreats From Seven-week High As Sterling And Yen Gain
DJ
06:35pStocks climb, with Wall Street lifted by tech, bond yield retreat
RE
02:28pRising Bond Yields Put More Pressure on Stocks
DJ
12:37pGlobal Stock Selloff Pauses as Bonds Remain in Focus
DJ
10:55aGlobal Stock Selloff Pauses but Bonds Remain in Focus
DJ
09:55aGlobal Markets Muted, Higher Yields in Focus
DJ
10/08CURRENCIES : Dollar Edges Higher As Italian Budget Drama Weighs On The Euro
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.