Dollar little changed in thin trading; Aussie dollar rallies

The greenback so far this week has fallen 0.3 percent, after gaining more than 1 percent the previous week, in an uneven performance amid mixed U.S. economic data.

"We continue to believe that longer run headwinds for the U.S. dollar are rising – in the form of structural (deficits) and secular (trend) pressures," said Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto.

"We also believe that the U.S. dollar is increasingly vulnerable in the shorter run to negative seasonal pressures – which typically see the dollar peak in March and generally trade lower through until Q3," he added.

Investors continue to watch high-level talks between U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators in Washington. Just over a week is left before higher tariffs would be triggered by the expiration of a U.S.-imposed deadline for an agreement.

With the economic outlook foggy and major central banks much more accommodative than a few months ago, U.S.-China trade talks and Brexit are the primary concerns for traders.

In mid-morning trading, the dollar index was flat at 96.618.

The euro dipped on Friday. Weak data since January has undermined support for the single currency, which edged lower against the dollar to $1.1331 It hit a two-week high on Wednesday, helped by hopes for an easing of the U.S.-China trade conflict.

Analysts assessing the euro's prospects are focused on whether a slowdown in European growth is likely to be protracted. A survey on Friday showed business morale fell in February for a sixth straight month in Germany, the mainspring of the European economy.

Traders will scrutinize comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi later on Friday, especially if he elaborates on plans for further monetary policy easing.

The Australian dollar, on the other hand, rebounded after China denied that it had banned imports of the country's coal. Reuters reported on Thursday that the Chinese port of Dalian had barred imports of Australian coal indefinitely, pushing the Aussie dollar down 1 percent

China said on Friday, however, that imports would continue, but customs has stepped up checks on foreign cargoes.

The Aussie dollar was last up 0.6 percent at US$0.7130.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Tom Finn and Saikat Chatterjee in London)

