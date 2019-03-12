Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar lower, sterling yo-yos ahead of Brexit-related vote

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 02:47pm EDT
A woman shows U.S. dollar bills at her home in Buenos Aires

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar fell against the euro on Tuesday as U.S. consumer prices rose weakly, while sterling seesawed in the hours before Britain's parliament was to vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal.

May battled to win support for her plans for an orderly exit from the EU, but as of Tuesday had failed to win over the main Brexit faction in her own party, while Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which props up her minority government, said it would vote against her.

"If this vote is not passed tonight, if this deal is not passed, then Brexit could be lost," May told lawmakers in the House of Commons.

Sterling was last 0.7 percent weaker at $1.3064 after trading in a wide range over the course of the day.

"We're seeing a huge range in the price of the pound, a 2 percent spread at any time," said Minh Trang, senior foreign exchange trader at Silicon Valley Bank. "The direction is going to be headline driven until we get some more substance."

Also on Tuesday, the dollar was weaker against the euro after U.S. consumer price data showed that inflation remains low despite a tight labor market, bolstering the likelihood the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates unchanged.

The U.S. consumer price index rose for the first time in four months in February, but the pace of the increase was modest, resulting in the smallest annual gain in nearly 2-1/2 years.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six rivals, fell and was last down 0.22 percent on the day at 97.002.

The euro strengthened against the dollar, last trading at $1.129, up 0.37 percent. Against the Japanese yen, the dollar was 0.09 percent stronger at 111.29 yen, paring earlier gains.

The Fed has cited a lack of inflationary pressure as one of the reasons it has felt comfortable pausing its interest-rate hiking cycle. The central bank uses the core personal consumption expenditures (CPE) price index to track inflation against its 2 percent target, but Tuesday's CPI reading nevertheless offers insight into the state of U.S. inflation.

Slowing domestic and global growth is keeping inflation in check even as a tight labor market is driving up wages. Annual wage growth in the United States was 3.4 percent in February, the biggest increase since April 2009, compared with 3.1 percent in January.

(Reporting by Kate Duguid and Gertrude Chavez; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

By Kate Duguid
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -1.28% 1.3074 Delayed Quote.1.84%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.09% 97.22 End-of-day quote.0.55%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
02:47pDollar lower, sterling yo-yos ahead of Brexit-related vote
RE
11:15aTame U.S. inflation data helps stocks, hurts dollar
RE
11:10aTame U.S. inflation data helps stocks, hurts dollar
RE
10:31aDollar Ticks Lower as Investors Weigh Brexit Vote, Inflation Data
DJ
10:29aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Volkswagen, Boeing, Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank
09:06aDollar claws back earlier losses as Brexit nerves return
RE
08:46aU.S. Consumer Prices Rose 0.2% in February
DJ
08:25aGlobal Stocks' Early-Week Gains Falter
DJ
07:45aGlobal Stocks' Early-Week Gains Falter
DJ
06:59aGlobal Stocks Rise on Tech Sector Strength
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.