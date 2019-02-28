Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar near 10-week high vs yen on upbeat U.S. GDP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 08:04pm EST

TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar hovered near a 10-week high against the yen on Friday, thanks to a surge in Treasury yields after U.S. gross domestic product data topped expectations.

The greenback was a touch higher at 111.445 yen and within striking distance of 111.495, its strongest level since Dec. 20 brushed overnight.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies stood at 96.222 after grinding out a 0.15 percent gain on Thursday, when it pulled back from a three-week trough of 95.824.

The overnight wobbles in the U.S. currency came as the euro rallied on growing expectations that the European economy may have turned a corner.

But the dollar managed to claw back its losses after data showed U.S. gross domestic product increased at a 2.6 percent annualised rate in the fourth quarter, above economists' forecasts for a 2.3 percent gain.

"The dollar received a clean break as Treasury yields rose in earnest following the robust U.S. GDP data," said Junichi Ishikawa, senior FX strategist at IG Securities in Tokyo.

"The strong response to the U.S. GDP data shows that the market is currently focused on fundamentals, rather than geopolitical factors."

The dollar suffered brief dips against the yen, a perceived safe-haven, this week as tensions between India and Pakistan flared and as a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ended without an agreement.

But the U.S. currency was on track for a 0.70 percent weekly gain against its Japanese peer.

The euro was steady at $1.1369, having slid from a three-week peak of $1.1420 scaled the previous day.

The Australian dollar nudged up 0.1 percent to $0.7099, trimming some of the previous day's sharp losses.

The Aussie took a hit on Thursday after a disappointing reading on Chinese manufacturing overshadowed a solid report on domestic business investment.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield stood at 2.720 percent after surging to 2.731 percent on Thursday, its highest since Feb. 6.

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

By Shinichi Saoshiro

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
08:04pDollar near 10-week high vs yen on upbeat U.S. GDP
RE
04:30pStocks fall on China weakness, tempered trade hopes
RE
04:27pStocks fall on China weakness, tempered trade hopes
RE
04:24pCURRENCIES : Dollar Steadies After Fourth-quarter GDP
DJ
04:22pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Close Lower, But Hold Onto Year-To-Date..
DJ
03:49pDollar rises vs yen, cuts losses vs euro on U.S. GDP surprise
RE
03:42pDollar rises vs yen, cuts losses vs euro on U.S. GDP surprise
RE
02:24pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Edge Lower After GDP Softens, Summit En..
DJ
11:56aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Edge Lower After GDP Softens, Summit En..
DJ
10:08aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Edge Lower After GDP Softens, Summit En..
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.