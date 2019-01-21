Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 01/18
96.34   +0.28%
07:24aDollar nears two-week high as Chinese growth slows
RE
07:19aDollar nears two-week high as Chinese growth slows
RE
06:39aCopper Prices Slide on Weak Chinese Data
DJ
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar nears two-week high as Chinese growth slows

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2019 | 07:19am EST
Illustration photo of U.S. dollar note

LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar held near a two-week high on Monday, shrugging off concerns about weakening global growth and data that showed China's economy slowed sharply in 2018.

Going into 2019, weakness in the dollar was a consensus view among currency market traders. The bet was that the U.S. central bank would stop raising interest rates and the economy would slow after a fiscal boost last year.

But the greenback has enjoyed its first weekly gain since mid-December, buoyed by hopes of a thaw in U.S.-China trade tensions and stronger-than-expected U.S. industrial production numbers.

The dollar index, which measures its strength against a group of six major currencies, on Monday was steady at 96.388 <.DXY> after climbing to 96.394 percent on Friday, its strongest since Jan. 4.

"The U.S. dollar is benefiting from its role as safe currency haven," said Esther Maria Reichelt, an FX strategist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

"The Federal Reserve could cushion a weaker economy with monetary policy measures... protecting the U.S. quite well from weakening global growth and making the dollar the currency of choice," she added.

U.S.-China trade friction has put pressure on China's economy, with the latest data showing the world's second-biggest economy slowing further in the last quarter of 2018. Markets appeared to take the outcome, largely in line with expectations, in their stride.

The euro nudged up 0.2 percent to $1.1376 <EUR=EBS> but remained in close reach of a two-week low of $1.1353 brushed on Friday.

"We think the euro is cornered on the downside. Our overwhelming bias is to use levels north of $1.1400 as selling opportunities to aim for a test below the $1.1300 mark over the coming days," said Stephen Gallo, BMO'S European currency strategy head.

Later in the week, investors will keep a close eye on Thursday's European Central Bank meeting to see if policymakers will react to worsening global economic prospects, yet analysts suggested it may be too early for a change in policy direction.

The pound was steady at $1.2873.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will on Monday put forward a motion on her proposed next steps regarding Brexit. Over the following week, lawmakers will be able to propose alternatives.

The Australian dollar was steady at $0.7155 <AUD=D4> after ending Friday on a loss of 0.3 percent.

The Aussie was largely unfazed by China's growth numbers though analysts agree that any sharp drop in demand from its biggest trading partner would put a dent in local assets.

U.S. financial markets remained closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Graphic: World FX rates in 2018 - http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

(Reporting by Tom Finn; Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo, Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Ed Osmond)

By Tom Finn

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
07:24aDollar nears two-week high as Chinese growth slows
RE
07:19aDollar nears two-week high as Chinese growth slows
RE
06:39aCopper Prices Slide on Weak Chinese Data
DJ
06:16aGlobal Stocks Weaken as China's Growth Slows
DJ
04:49aGlobal Stocks Weaken as China's Growth Slows
DJ
03:56aGlobal Stocks Weaken as China's Growth Slows
DJ
01/18Stocks rally on trade hopes, dollar has 1st weekly gain of 2019
RE
01/18Stocks rally on trade hopes, dollar has first weekly gain of 2019
RE
01/18Stocks rally on trade hopes, dollar has first weekly gain of 2019
RE
01/18CURRENCIES : Dollar On Track To Post First Weekly Gain Since Mid-December
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.