Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysis 
News SummaryAll newsTweets

Dollar off 13-month peak, emerging currencies up on Sino-U.S. trade talk news

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 05:43am CEST
A money changer counts U.S. dollar banknotes at money change market in Herat province

TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar was nudged away from a 13-month peak on Thursday as risk aversion eased and emerging market currencies bounced back on news that a Chinese delegation will travel to the United States late in August to hold trade talks.

China's Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday that it had received an invitation from the United States for talks to be held with U.S. Under Secretary of Treasury for International Affairs David Malpass.

The news that the world's two biggest economic powers, currently locked in a trade war, were showing a willingness to negotiate boosted investor sentiment after a worrying week.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies <.DXY> was 0.17 percent lower at 96.536. It pulled back from a 13-month high of 96.984 scaled the previous day when currency turmoil in Turkey and concerns about China's economic health supported safe-haven assets and weighed on emerging market currencies.

China's onshore yuan, which has been rough barometer of risk sentiment, was 0.35 percent firmer at 6.911 to the dollar <CNY=CFXS> and off a 15-month low of 6.934 set on Wednesday.

Other emerging market currencies also bounced back. The South African rand <ZAR=D3> gained 0.6 percent to 14.48 per dollar after sliding more than 2 percent overnight while the Mexican peso <MXN=D3> and Thai baht <THB=> also rose.

The MSCI emerging currency index <.MIEM00000CUS> nudged up after hitting its lowest since May 2017 on Wednesday.

"Trade war fears had morphed into an opportunity for speculators, who had been selling the yuan and other currencies against the dollar. The news that pointed to a possible easing of U.S.-China trade tensions appears to have curbed such activity," said Mitsuo Imaizumi, chief FX strategist at Daiwa Securities.

"But there is no guarantee that the trade discussions will end successfully. As such, the trade news may have stopped the speculators' selling but perhaps only for the time being."

The greenback had drawn strength after a tough week for emerging market currencies, initially led by the rout in the Turkish lira. The currency plunged to an all-time low at the start of the week as tensions between Ankara and Washington flared and worries over President Tayyip Erdogan's economic policies increased.

The lira has since recovered to 5.9725 per dollar <TRYTOM=D3> after slumping to a record low of 7.24 on Monday.

Junichi Ishikawa, senior FX strategist at IG Securities, said that market focus was moving beyond the lira to wider political risks.

"Rather than Turkey's economy, its political situation is now seen as a much larger risk. Turkey's stand-off with the United States could nudge it closer to countries like Russia, China and Iran, increasing geopolitical risks associated with the region," Ishikawa said.

As the dollar sagged, the euro rose 0.25 percent to $1.1373 <EUR=> after plumbing a near 14-month trough of $1.1301 on Wednesday. Concerns that European banks would be hit by financial turmoil in Turkey had weighed on the single currency.

The pound edged up 0.15 percent to $1.2715 <GBP=D3>, crawling away from a 13-month low of $1.2662 brushed on Wednesday when the dollar's broad strength offset an unexpected drop in Britain's unemployment rate.

The yen, another perceived safe haven which had been on a bullish footing along with the dollar, retreated.

The dollar was 0.05 percent higher at 110.82 yen <JPY=> bouncing back from the day's low of 110.46.

The euro gained 0.35 percent to 126.07 yen <EURJPY=> and the Australian dollar added 0.3 percent to 80.40 yen <AUDJPY=>.

The Aussie, seen as a liquid proxy for China-related trades, climbed 0.25 percent to $0.7256 <AUD=D4> after falling to $0.7202 on Wednesday, its weakest since January 2017.

(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Sam Holmes and Eric Meijer)

By Shinichi Saoshiro
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.70% 80.512 Delayed Quote.-8.45%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.54% 126.078 Delayed Quote.-6.80%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.03% 96.7 End-of-day quote.5.27%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
08/15WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stocks drop on downbeat earnings, trade tensio..
RE
08/15MARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stocks Close Lower As Turkey, Trade Worries Continue To..
DJ
08/15WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall as Trade Tensions Persist
DJ
08/15Grain, Soybeans Join Commodity Selloff on Global Concerns, Dollar
DJ
08/15WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall as Trade Tensions Persist
DJ
08/15U.S. Policy Stirs Foreign Markets
DJ
08/15WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall as Trade Tensions Persist
DJ
08/15WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall as Trade Tensions Persist
DJ
08/15WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall as Trade Tensions Persist
DJ
08/15Mining Stocks Fall on Growth Worries; Lira Extends Rally
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.