Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar on back foot as focus shifts to Fed meeting; yen gains

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/27/2019 | 08:32pm EST

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The dollar was down on Monday, not far off more than one-week lows as financial markets shifted their attention to this week's Federal Reserve rates-setting review with traders wagering policymakers would signal a pause to their tightening cycle.

The Federal Open Market Committee meets between Jan 29-30, and Chairman Jerome Powell is widely expected to acknowledge growing risks to the U.S. economy as global momentum weakens.

"The general direction for the dollar is still down and markets will be taking cues from the FOMC this week," said Sim Moh Siong, currency strategist at Bank of Singapore.

"The Fed will most likely keep rates steady this year given the state of economic growth outside the U.S."

The dollar index, a gauge of its value versus six major peers <.DXY> was marginally lower at 95.73. A deal to reopen the U.S. government for now after a prolonged shutdown also reduced investor demand for the safety of the greenback.

Over the past two months or so, Powell and several other Fed policymakers have taken a more cautious approach on further monetary tightening, leaving the dollar underpowered after it enjoyed a boost from the Fed's four rate increases last year.

Traders are bearish on the dollar for 2019. Amid the backdrop of a weakening global economy and U.S.-Sino trade tensions, the U.S. central bank is widely expected to hold rates steady this year to avoid hurting growth at home. Interest rate futures markets are pricing in no rate hikes for 2019.

The yen added 0.2 percent in early Asian trade at 109.34.

The dollar has gained around 1.3 percent on the yen over the last two weeks. Not helping the yen was the Bank of Japan's downgrade of its inflation forecasts last week when it also maintained its accommodative monetary policy, as widely expected.

Moreover, Japanese investors have been net buyers of foreign bonds over the last few weeks, stoking demand for dollars. This likely explains why the safe-haven yen has not appreciated during this period even though risks of a global economic slowdown have rattled investor sentiment.

The euro was marginally higher at $1.1411. The single currency managed to cling on to a 0.4 percent gain made last week despite the European Central Bank downgrading its growth forecasts for the near term. Growth data out of Europe's economic powerhouses such as Germany and France has been weaker-than-expected and analysts expect the ECB to remain dovish for an extended period.

Traders believe Europe's slowdown and a dovish ECB are priced into the euro, which has traded in a $1.12-$1.16 range over the last three months.

Sterling was up modestly, holding above the key psychological level of $1.32. The cable gained 2.5 percent last week after a report in the Sun newspaper that Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party had privately decided to offer conditional backing for British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal this week.

However, Ireland's Deputy Prime Minister Simon Coveney said on Sunday the backstop was already a compromise drawn up to meet May's negotiating red lines, and the EU and Ireland were united in the view it "was not going to change".

Analyst expect the sterling to remain volatile. Britain is set to leave the European Union on March 29, but the country’s members of parliament remain far from agreeing a divorce deal.

The Australian dollar was unchanged at $0.7181 in muted trade as Australian markets were shut for a public holiday.

(Reporting by Vatsal Srivastava; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

By Vatsal Srivastava

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
08:32pDollar on back foot as focus shifts to Fed meeting; yen gains
RE
07:15aManufacturers Take a Sales Hit in China
DJ
01/25Stocks, yields rise after deal announced to end U.S. government shutdown
RE
01/25CURRENCIES : Dollar Pulls Back, Sterling Set To Finish Week As Best Performer
DJ
01/25Dollar slides as Trump calls temporary end to partial government shutdown
RE
01/25South African rand firms, banks top blue-chip index
RE
01/25South African rand firms as risk-taking offers support
RE
01/25Fed's Patience Buys Breathing Room for Asian Economies
DJ
01/25Yuan up as market eyes FX in Sino-U.S. trade talks, set for fifth winning wee..
RE
01/24Stocks meander, bonds rise on ECB, U.S.-China trade talk
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.