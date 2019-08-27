Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar pressured again as economic fears linger amid declines in U.S. yields

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 09:21pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Currency signs for the Japanese yen, the euro and U.S. dollar on a board outside a currency exchange office at Narita airport

TOKYO (Reuters) - Pressure was back on the dollar on Wednesday, as nagging fears the Sino-U.S. trade war will drag on and severely hurt economic growth led to yet another slide in U.S. bond yields.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies <.DXY> stood little changed at 98.013 after dipping 0.1% overnight.

The greenback started on a shaky footing this week, but then recovered as safe-haven Treasury yields bounced from multi-year lows after U.S. President Donald Trump softened his tone against China and predicted the two countries would be able to reach a trade deal.

But optimism on trade negotiations wilted as China's foreign ministry dismissed U.S. suggestions that there had been contact between the two sides, and said it hopes Washington can stop its wrong actions and create conditions for talks.

The dollar's peers, notably the safe-haven yen, got an additional boost as falls in long-term Treasury yields deepened the inversion of the U.S. yield curve, a phenomenon that has presaged several past U.S. recessions.

"The markets have pulled out of the latest round of chaos," said Takuya Kanda, general manager at Gaitame.Com Research Institute, referring to the tumult in global markets at the end of last week when Washington and Beijing announced fresh tit-for-tat tariffs in a further escalation of their trade dispute.

"But as the U.S. yield curve inversion shows, the markets' economic views remain dim, and the yen ends up gathering more buyers than sellers," Kanda said.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield <US10YT=RR> extended declines from overnight and last stood at 1.461%, edging back towards 1.443%, its lowest since July 2016 brushed on Monday.

The dollar was a shade weaker at 105.680 yen after shedding 0.35 percent overnight, but still up from an eight-month low of 104.460 hit on Monday.

The euro was flat at $1.1091 after inching down 0.1% on Tuesday when it had managed to recoup some of the intraday losses on hopes that a snap election in Italy could be avoided.

The pound traded near a one-month high of $1.2310 <GBP=D4> scaled overnight.

Sterling rallied on Tuesday after Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said he would do everything necessary to prevent Britain leaving the European Union without a divorce deal.

The Australian dollar <AUD=D4> was almost flat at $0.6751, having lost 0.4% on Tuesday after Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Deputy Governor Guy Debelle said a weakening domestic currency was supporting the economy and that further falls would be beneficial.

The Aussie has fallen to a decade-low of $0.6677 early in August, weighed by factors including RBA's monetary easing bias and a bleaker economic outlook in China, Australia's largest trading partner.

(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

By Shinichi Saoshiro
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.07% 0.89812 Delayed Quote.-7.06%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.05% 71.485 Delayed Quote.-9.04%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.04% 1.06184 Delayed Quote.0.58%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.06% 0.66308 Delayed Quote.-5.44%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.03% 0.67563 Delayed Quote.-4.91%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.01% 1.81756 Delayed Quote.1.01%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.04% 129.935 Delayed Quote.-8.10%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.01% 79.586 Delayed Quote.-2.01%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.02% 1.64119 Delayed Quote.2.11%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.03% 117.332 Delayed Quote.-7.12%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.00% 1.10887 Delayed Quote.-2.82%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.01% 0.9275 Delayed Quote.3.63%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.05% 67.315 Delayed Quote.-9.53%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.04% 105.81 Delayed Quote.-4.36%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.11% 97.97 End-of-day quote.1.33%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
09:21pDollar pressured again as economic fears linger amid declines in U.S. yields
RE
05:05pGold, Treasuries rise as recession, trade fears rattle investors
RE
05:00pGold, Treasuries rise as recession, trade fears rattle investors
RE
04:59pGold, Treasuries rise as recession, trade fears rattle investors
RE
10:04aDollar Slips Against Yen and Pound -- Market Talk
DJ
09:59aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Higher on Optimism Over Trade Talk..
DJ
09:28aGlobal Stocks Seesaw on Trade Hopes, Weak Economic Data
DJ
09:26aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : TechnipFMC, LVMH, J&J, Glencore
05:09aTrump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution of dispute
RE
08/26Treasury Yields Rebound on Trump's China Comments
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group