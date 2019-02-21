Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar retains gains, Aussie finds footing after slide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
1
02/21/2019 | 10:56pm EST
A U.S. one-hundred dollar bill and Japanese 10,000 yen notes are spread in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Higher U.S. bond yields underpinned the dollar on Friday, while its Australian counterpart steadied after its recent sharp slide on upbeat central bank comments and easing concerns about China's ban on Australian coal imports.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies was little changed at 96.608 after edging up about 0.15 percent overnight when long-term Treasury yields surged to a one-week high on news of progress in U.S.-China trade talks.

However, the greenback's gains were capped after Thursday's soft U.S. economic data, including an unexpected fall in core capital goods orders and weak existing home sales, which affirmed expectations that the Federal Reserve will hold interest rates steady.

"The currency market is entering a phase when it is becoming a little numb to political developments such as U.S.-China trade talks and Brexit," said Takuya Kanda, general manager at Gaitame.Com Research.

"It's back to fundamentals, particularly for the dollar, with each data release until next week's non-farm payrolls report likely to slowly build directional cues."

The euro was 0.05 percent higher at $1.1340 and on track to gain 0.4 percent on the week.

Traders are watching out for Germany's Ifo business climate index due later in the session for any potential catalysts for the common currency.

The dollar was effectively flat at 110.73 yen following modest overnight losses. It was headed for a gain of roughly 0.2 percent this week.

The yen barely budged after data showed Japan's core consumer prices rose 0.8 percent in January from the previous year, with the outcome in line with forecasts.

Japanese inflation remains distant from the Bank of Japan's 2 percent target, reinforcing market expectations the country is nowhere near an exit from ultra-loose monetary policy.

The Australian dollar was up 0.1 percent at $0.7094 after sliding more than 1 percent to a 10-day low the previous day on fears a ban on the country's coal by a Chinese port would hurt Australia's already slowing economy.

The Aussie's bounce came after the government downplayed the ban, Rodrigo Catril, currency strategist at National Australia Bank, said. In addition, upbeat remarks from the country's central bank chief earlier in the day also boosted the currency.

The pound was steady at $1.3036 after inching lower overnight.

Sterling has swung wildly between a low of $1.2895 and a high of $1.3109 this week as British Prime Minister Theresa May tries to persuade European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker to modify her withdrawal deal and then get the tweaked agreement through parliament.

(Additional reporting by Swati Pandey in Sydney; Editing by Sam Holmes & Shri Navaratnam)

By Shinichi Saoshiro

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
1
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
02/21Dollar retains gains, Aussie finds footing after slide
RE
02/21Asia shares fall as weakening global outlook offsets trade progress
RE
02/21Dollar retains gains, Aussie finds footing after slide
RE
02/21U.S. Dollar Rises as China Trade Deadline Nears -- Update
DJ
02/21Dollar gains in light trade as impact of soft U.S. data eases
RE
02/21CURRENCIES : Dollar Climbs Despite Weaker-than-expected Data; Aussie Gets Knocke..
DJ
02/21U.S. Dollar Rises as China Trade Deadline Nears
DJ
02/21WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Slip on Disappointing Earnings, Data
DJ
02/21Gold Falls With Treasury Yields Climbing
DJ
02/21WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Set to Open Lower
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.