Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar sags on lower U.S. yields, Fed minutes in focus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 07:21pm EST
FILE PHOTO: An employee checks U.S. dollar bank-notes at a bank in Hanoi, Vietnam

TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar sagged against its peers on Wednesday in the wake of falling U.S. yields and as investors remained cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting minutes due later in the session.

The U.S. currency has also been weighed down as safe-haven demand for the liquid dollar has ebbed on optimism that a fresh round of talks between China and the United States would help resolve their trade conflict.

The dollar index versus a basket of six major currencies was a touch lower at 96.495 after shedding about 0.4 percent overnight.

"The dollar is weighed with Treasury yields on a downturn. Attempts by participants to price in potentially dovish FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting minutes are also keeping the dollar on the defensive," said Yukio Ishizuki, senior currency strategist at Daiwa Securities.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell sharply to an 11-day low on Tuesday ahead of the Fed meeting minutes, which are due later on Wednesday. [US/]

The minutes from the January Fed meeting will be closely watched following a dovish statement from the central bank at their January policy-setting meeting.

The dollar was steady at 110.61 yen, unable to remain near a high of 110.825 touched the previous day after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the central bank was ready to ramp up stimulus if sharp yen rises hurt the economy.

"It's hard for the dollar to retain its gains against the yen as the downward pressure from lower U.S. yields is quite strong," Ishizuki at Daiwa Securities said.

The euro was unchanged at $1.1341 after advancing 0.25 percent on Tuesday, when it brushed a near two-week peak of $1.1358.

The pound was effectively flat at $1.3063 after rallying the previous day to a two-week high of $1.3073.

Sterling had surged more than 1 percent on Tuesday on hopes that British Prime Minister Theresa May will make progress in seeking changes to her Brexit deal with the European Union. [GBP/]

Offshore Chinese yuan extended the previous day's gains to touch 6.74 per dollar, its strongest since Feb. 1.

The yuan had been lifted on Tuesday after Bloomberg reported that said the United States is pressing to secure a pledge from China that it will not devalue its yuan as a part of a trade deal.

(Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh)

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Shinichi Saoshiro

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
07:21pDollar sags on lower U.S. yields, Fed minutes in focus
RE
06:16pDollar Falls for a Fourth Straight Session -- Update
DJ
04:19pGold hits 10-month peak on growth worries; dollar dips
RE
04:17pGold hits 10-month peak on growth worries; dollar dips
RE
03:36pDollar falls on U.S.-China trade hopes, Swedish crown tumbles
RE
03:34pDollar falls on U.S.-China trade hopes, Swedish crown tumbles
RE
03:32pGold Surges on Elevated Geopolitical Uncertainty -- Update
DJ
02:48pCURRENCIES : British Pound Pushes Back Above $1.30 As Dollar Heads For 3-day Sli..
DJ
09:40aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Walmart, Honda, Tom Tailor, Facebook
08:38aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Set to Open Lower as Trade Talks Resume
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.