Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar slammed by dovish Fed; pound remains weak

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 03:40pm EDT
A trader shows U.S. dollar notes at a currency exchange booth in Karachi

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell sharply against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday, after the Federal Reserve held U.S. interest rates steady and its policymakers abandoned projections for further rate hikes this year as the central bank flagged an expected slowdown in the economy.

In a major shift in its perspective, the Fed also now expects to raise borrowing costs only once more through 2021, and no longer anticipates the need to guard against inflation with restrictive monetary policy.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major currencies, fell 0.6 percent to 95.806, its lowest since Feb. 4. The index briefly slipped below its 200-day moving average.

Against the yen, the dollar was down 0.6 percent, on pace for its worst day in more than two months.

"The dollar has come under pressure against a large number of currencies around the world," said Chuck Tomes, associate portfolio manager at Manulife Asset Management in Boston.

"Overall it seems the Fed was able to solidify their dovish view as there are no rate hikes priced in for this year and only one rate hike for 2020," he said.

"That was more dovish than people were expecting at the margin, even though the market was looking for a dovish Fed today," said Tomes.

After a two-day policy meeting that sealed the switch to a less aggressive posture, the Fed also said it would slow the monthly reduction of its holdings of Treasury bonds from up to $30 billion to up to $15 billion beginning in May.

"The fact that they’ve announced balance sheet runoff ending I think is certainly quite dovish as well," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.

U.S. interest rates traders piled on bets the Fed would cut borrowing costs in early 2020, with the fed funds contract for January 2020 delivery implying traders are pricing in a 48 percent chance of a rate cut at the first Fed policy meeting of 2020.

The dollar clung to gains against sterling as investors remained wary over the prospects for the British currency as Prime Minister Theresa May requested a short delay to Brexit after her failure to get a divorce deal ratified.

Markets have largely priced out the chances of a no-deal Brexit but uncertainty about how and when Britain will leave the EU have capped any rally in the pound.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; additional reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Susan Thomas)

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
03:40pDollar slammed by dovish Fed; pound remains weak
RE
03:35pGlobal shares tick up with Fed boost; oil hits four-month peak
RE
03:30pCURRENCIES : Dollar Index Drops To Six-week Low As Fed Delivers Dovish Message
DJ
03:25pShares tick up with Fed boost; oil hits four-month peak
RE
03:18pINSTANT VIEW : Steady Fed sees no more hikes in 2019
RE
02:53pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise After Fed Decision, Erasing Earlie..
DJ
02:31pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Pare Losses After Fed Decision
DJ
11:21aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Google, Nissan, Moncler, Boeing
09:51aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Lower Ahead of New Round of U.S.-C..
DJ
08:18aGlobal Stocks Weaken Ahead of New Round of U.S.-China Trade Talks
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.