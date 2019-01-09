Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar slides after dovish Fed minutes, U.S.-China trade optimism

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 03:09pm EST
United States one dollar bills seen on a light table at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar tumbled on Wednesday to its lowest level since October after the Federal Reserve expressed caution about future rate hikes, and as investors reduced safe-haven bets due to optimism about U.S.-China trade talks.

After initially slipping following poor German and French economic data earlier, the euro recovered to post its highest in about three months. The Swiss franc gained as well, climbing to its strongest rate against the dollar since late September.

These currencies gained at the expense of the dollar after several Fed policymakers said last month they could be patient about future interest rate increases. A few of the officials also did not support the central bank's rate increase that month, according to the Dec. 18-19 policy meeting minutes.

"It will probably be mid-year before the Fed excites hike prospects again," said Joseph Trevisani, senior analyst, at FXStreet.com in New York.

News that China and the United States had extended trade talks in Beijing for an unscheduled third day boosted oil prices and broader sentiment earlier in the trading day. Expectations of more easing in China helped the mood as well, with Asian and European shares rallying.

"As long as you don't see a situation where there is a negative turn much like what we saw over the last quarter, markets will probably view any trade development, even if they're not concluded by the March 1 deadline, with modest optimism just because it reduces the downside risk to the outlook," said Mazen Issa, senior FX strategist, at TD Securities in New York.

In afternoon trading, the dollar index fell 0.8 percent to 95.207 <.DXY>, after earlier sliding to a three-month trough.

The euro rose 0.8 percent to $1.1537, while sterling gained 0.6 percent versus the dollar to $1.2795.

Europe's single currency briefly gave up gains after disappointing trade data out of Germany and a fall in consumer confidence in France.

A day earlier, regional data showed German industrial output fell for the third straight month, feeding investor concern about a slowdown.

Against the yen, the dollar was down 0.6 percent at 108.15

Commodity-linked currencies also jumped, buoyed by the recovery in oil and trade talk hopes.

The Australian dollar, a barometer of sentiment towards China, was up 0.6 percent at US$0.7178. The Aussie has bounced off near-decade lows below $0.68 reached earlier this month.

The rally in riskier assets has accelerated since last Friday when Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said he was aware of risks to the economy and would be patient and flexible in policy decisions.

That eased concern the Fed would be raising rates as the U.S. economy weakened.

(Additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes in London; Editing by David Gregorio and Susan Thomas)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.34% 0.90221 Delayed Quote.-0.16%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.34% 124.98 Delayed Quote.-0.87%
EURO / NORWEGIAN KRONER (EUR/NOK) -0.10% 9.76531 Delayed Quote.-1.18%
EURO / SWEDISH KRONA (EUR/SEK) 0.29% 10.239 Delayed Quote.0.52%
EURO / SWISS FRANC (EUR/CHF) 0.20% 1.12558 Delayed Quote.-0.09%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.64% 95.29 End-of-day quote.-1.44%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
03:09pDollar slides after dovish Fed minutes, U.S.-China trade optimism
RE
02:58pDollar slides after dovish Fed minutes, U.S.-China trade optimism
RE
02:54pCURRENCIES : Dollar Hits Fresh 3-month Low After Fed's Dovish Meeting Minutes
DJ
02:28pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Extend Gains After Fed Minutes
DJ
02:24pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Poised For Four-day Winning Streak On Signs Of Easing..
DJ
01:07pGold Rises on Fed Officials' Comments, Weaker Dollar
DJ
01:02pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Edge Higher Ahead of Fed Minutes
DJ
11:33aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Edge Higher Ahead of Fed Minutes
DJ
10:27aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Apple, Fiat Chrysler, Nissan, Verizon
09:55aU.S. Markets Open Higher as U.S.-China Trade Talks Wrap Up
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.