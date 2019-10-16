Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 10/16
97.93   -0.37%
03:14pDollar slips as data disappoints; sterling rises
RE
03:13pDollar slips as data disappoints; sterling rises
RE
03:10pDollar slips as data disappoints; sterling rises
RE
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar slips as data disappoints; sterling rises

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 03:10pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Euro, Hong Kong dollar, U.S. dollar, Japanese yen, British pound and Chinese yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell across the board on Wednesday as dismal U.S. retail sales data painted a gloomy picture of the economy and supported the case for further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

The dollar index <.DXY>, which measures the U.S. currency against six major currencies, was down 0.30% at 97.998.

U.S. retail sales fell for the first time in seven months in September, suggesting that manufacturing-led weakness could be spreading to the broader economy.

"The U.S. economy is indeed revealing further weaknesses, justifying another rate cut by the Fed," said Marc-André Fongern, a strategist at MAF Global Forex in Frankfurt.

With two weeks to go until their next policy meeting, U.S. central bankers remain divided about the need to cut borrowing costs for a third time this year.

"Overall, the retail sales figures support our view that economic growth is slowing," Michael Pearce, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics, said in a note.

The dollar's losses were most pronounced against other safe-haven currencies such as the yen and the Swiss franc.

Against the yen, the greenback fell 0.1%, while it slipped 0.39% against the Swiss franc.

Lingering worries about trade tensions between the United States and China have kept investors' risk appetite in check.

Reports of a partial trade deal between the world's two largest economies last week initially cheered markets, but a lack of details on the agreement has since curbed any enthusiasm.

"A significant depreciation of the U.S. dollar would only be conceivable in the event of a credible partial deal between the United States and China," Fongern said.

Increased trade tensions between Washington and Beijing have generally been supportive of the dollar as investors view the United States to be in better shape than its rivals to weather a trade war.

China's onshore spot yuan <CNY=CFXS> ended the domestic session at 7.1030 per dollar, the weakest such close since Oct. 10, after Beijing criticized new U.S. legislation backing pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

Elsewhere, the Norwegian crown weakened to its lowest since July 2001 at 9.119 per dollar. Norway, a major exporter of oil, is particularly sensitive to economic tensions.

Sterling swung around five-month highs amid a blizzard of contradictory headlines about whether Britain and the European Union were on the verge of agreeing a Brexit deal.

A Brexit deal looked close at hand but Prime Minister Boris Johnson still has work to do at home to ensure his government and factious parliament approve the plan.

The pound was last up 0.34% against the greenback.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Nick Macfie and Nick Zieminski)

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
03:14pDollar slips as data disappoints; sterling rises
RE
03:13pDollar slips as data disappoints; sterling rises
RE
03:10pDollar slips as data disappoints; sterling rises
RE
02:21pStocks flat on data, earnings; pound volatile
RE
02:16pStocks flat on data, earnings; pound volatile
RE
02:11pWorld stocks flat on data, earnings; pound volatile
RE
10:37aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Roche, Bank of America, Alphabet, MGM
10/15Stocks jump on report Brexit deal may be close, oil slips
RE
10/15Stocks jump on report Brexit deal may be close, oil slips
RE
10/15Stocks jump on report Brexit deal may be close, oil slips
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group