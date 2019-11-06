Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar slips as investors wait for fresh news on trade talks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 10:21am EST
U.S. dollar notes are seen in this picture illustration

The dollar drifted lower Wednesday, with the market in consolidation mode, as investors sought more clarity about ongoing U.S.-China trade negotiations.

The yen, a safe haven, was higher on the day against the dollar as some uncertainty crept back into the market.

Still, as the United States and China work to narrow their differences enough to sign a "phase one" trade deal as early as this month, hopes of a breakthrough have boosted sentiment across world markets.

"What you saw over the last two days is a bit of confusion on the China phase one deal...and that started affecting risk appetite," said Juan Perez, senior currency trader, at Tempus Inc in Washington.

After sizable moves on Tuesday, which included a strengthening in China's offshore yuan to three-month highs against the dollar, currency markets moved into wait-and-see mode.

That sentiment was echoed in global stock markets, which steadied after a three-day rally.

"Tangible signs of progress — beyond the incessant promise from administration officials that headway is being made — on the partial trade deal remains elusive," said Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist, at Scotiabank in Toronto.

"This may mean that pro-risk sentiment is built on rather fragile foundations," he added.

In mid-morning trading, the dollar index, which measures the greenback's value against other major currencies, was 0.1% lower at 97.875, after hitting a three-week high on Tuesday.

Graphic: G7 implied vol, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/12/8299/8230/G7%20implied%20vol.png

The dollar was 0.2% softer against the yen at 109.00 yen, although still within sight of a three-months high hit last week at 109.285.

Europe's common currency, meanwhile, was a touch firmer at $1.1080. The euro benefited from data released on Wednesday showing German industrial orders rose more than expected in September, offering a glimmer of hope for an export-powered economy hit hard by global trade tensions.

The Swiss franc changed hands at 0.9929 to the dollar, little changed on the day.

Analysts said better-than-expected U.S. economic data in the past week had eased expectations for further easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve and that this boded well for the dollar outlook.

A survey of the vast U.S. service sector published on Tuesday showed that business sentiment had improved in October from a three-year low in September.

The rebound is a welcome sign for dollar bulls as a fall in the service sector index would have suggested that the malaise among manufacturers hit by the trade war was also infecting the service sector. That followed a strong U.S. employment report on Friday.

China's offshore yuan steadied around 7.00 per dollar <CNH=EBS> in Europe after having risen to a three-month high of 6.9867 to the dollar on Tuesday on hopes for a trade truce.

The currency has gained almost 3% from its record low in the offshore trade marked in early September.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe in London; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.15% 75.168 Delayed Quote.-3.12%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.21% 140.313 Delayed Quote.0.16%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.37% 82.728 Delayed Quote.2.85%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.13% 120.729 Delayed Quote.-3.84%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.00% 1.10705 Delayed Quote.-3.43%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.14% 0.9105 Delayed Quote.1.65%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.09% 69.563 Delayed Quote.-5.60%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.04% 6.9956 Delayed Quote.2.38%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.14% 109.054 Delayed Quote.-0.85%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.48% 97.98 End-of-day quote.1.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
11:39aRisk rally pauses on U.S. data, trade talk caution
RE
11:39aRisk rally pauses on U.S. data, trade talk caution
RE
11:36aRisk rally pauses on U.S. data, trade talk caution
RE
10:34aDollar slips as investors wait for fresh news on trade talks
RE
10:21aDollar slips as investors wait for fresh news on trade talks
RE
10:18aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Xerox, T-Mobile, Sprint, IBM
11/05Dollar gains on trade deal hopes, strong U.S. economic data
RE
11/05Trade hopes lift dollar, crude; doubts slow stock rally
RE
11/05Trade hopes lift dollar, crude; doubts slow stock rally
RE
11/05Safe-haven yen, Swiss franc slide as U.S.-China nears trade deal
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group