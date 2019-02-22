Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar slips as safe-haven allure eases on U.S.-China trade comments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 03:24pm EST
Illustration photo of a U.S. Dollar note

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar fell on Friday as investors took on riskier assets after top U.S. and Chinese leaders said a trade deal between their countries was likely.

Just over a week remains before higher tariffs can be triggered by the expiration of a U.S.-imposed deadline for an agreement.

But on Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping both said significant progress had been made in the trade talks and that a deal was possible in the near future. Xi's message was delivered in a letter to Trump.

Trump also said on Friday that if he saw progress in trade talks with China, he might be inclined to extend negotiations beyond a March 1 deadline, and suggested it was likely the globe's two largest economies would be able to make a deal.

"The market has moved back to a risk on-mode putting downward pressure on the dollar," said Alfonso Esparza, senior market analyst at OANDA in Toronto.

"Stocks and commodities have moved up on dollar softness and the optimism that even if the March 1 deadline approaches it will not immediately trigger new tariffs," he added.

In afternoon trading, the dollar index was down 0.1 percent at 96.493.

The greenback this week has fallen 0.5 percent, after gaining more than 1 percent the previous week, in an uneven performance following mixed U.S. economic data.

The euro was flat against the dollar on Friday. Weak data since January has undermined support for the single currency, which last traded at $1.1334 . It hit a two-week high on Wednesday, helped by hopes for an easing of the U.S.-China trade conflict.

Analysts assessing the euro's prospects are focused on whether a slowdown in European growth is likely to be protracted. A survey on Friday showed business morale fell in February for a sixth straight month in Germany, the mainspring of the European economy.

The Australian dollar, however, rebounded after China denied it had banned imports of the country's coal. Reuters reported on Thursday that the Chinese port of Dalian had barred imports of Australian coal indefinitely, pushing the Aussie dollar down 1 percent.

China said on Friday, however, that imports would continue, but customs has stepped up checks on foreign cargoes.

The Aussie dollar was last up 0.6 percent at US$0.7134.


(Graphic: G10 FX MTD link: https://tmsnrt.rs/2VcPDtK

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Richard Chang)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
03:31pDollar slips as safe-haven allure eases on U.S.-China trade comments
RE
03:29pCURRENCIES : U.S. Dollar To End Week Lower As Optimism On China Trade Deal Grows
DJ
03:24pDollar slips as safe-haven allure eases on U.S.-China trade comments
RE
12:04pU.S.-China trade hopes lift stocks; oil at three-month high
RE
12:04pU.S.-China trade hopes lift stocks; oil at three-month high
RE
09:27aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : SocGen, Kraft, TIM, Nestle
09:18aOil Prices Follow Stock Markets Higher -- Update
DJ
06:28aOil Prices Follow Stock Markets Higher
DJ
02/21U.S. Dollar Rises as China Trade Deadline Nears -- Update
DJ
02/21Dollar gains in light trade as impact of soft U.S. data eases
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.