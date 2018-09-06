Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysis 
News SummaryAll newsTweets

Dollar slips vs. yen, Trump seen challenging Japan on trade issues

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 08:43pm EDT
Illustration photo of U.S. Dollar and Japan Yen notes

TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar slipped against the yen on Friday after a report suggested that Japan would be the next country with which U.S. President Donald Trump will take up trade issues.

The U.S. currency was also lower against other major peers such as the euro and pound, with the market bracing for the highly anticipated U.S. jobs report due later in the session.

According to CNBC television, President Trump hinted to a Wall Street Journal columnist that he might next take up trade issues with Japan.

Trump has already challenged China, Mexico, Canada and the European Union on trade issues. He has repeatedly accused other countries of devaluing their currencies and putting the United States at a disadvantage.

The dollar extended overnight losses and last traded at 110.44 yen <JPY=> for a loss of 0.3 percent.

"In addition to dollar/yen, other currencies have also declined against the yen. Although the real motive behind Trump's comments is still unclear at this stage, the market has taken note of the possibility of Japan being affected by a broader trade conflict," said Shusuke Yamada, currency and equity strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Tokyo.

The euro was down 0.25 percent at 128.335 yen <EURJPY=> and the pound had shed 0.3 percent to 142.72 yen <GBPJPY=>.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies <.DXY> was little changed at 95.014 after losing about 0.2 percent on Thursday, pulling further back from a two-week peak scaled on Tuesday amid turmoil in emerging market currencies.

In focus was the August U.S. non-farm payrolls report due at 1230 GMT. The U.S. economy is expected to have added about 191,000 jobs in August, with average earnings at 0.2 percent month-on-month compared to 0.3 percent from July.

The Federal Reserve is poised to hike interest rates this month, its third monetary tightening move in 2018, and the employment data is expected to shape investors' near-term outlook on interest rates.

The euro was nearly flat at $1.1622 <EUR=>, having gained about 0.15 percent this week.

The pound was steady at $1.2924 <GBP=D4> after rising 0.15 percent the previous day. Sterling was down 0.3 percent on the week.

The Australian dollar was 0.2 percent lower at $0.7183 <AUD=D4>, edging back toward a two-year low of $0.7145 plumbed on Wednesday against a broadly stronger greenback.

China's yuan was slightly stronger at 6.8402 in offshore trade <CNH=D4>, reversing the previous day's modest losses.

(Graphic: World FX rates in 2018 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh)

(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Eric Meijer)

By Shinichi Saoshiro
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.09% 142.946 Delayed Quote.-5.43%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.07% 128.523 Delayed Quote.-4.14%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.12% 95.07 End-of-day quote.3.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
03:33pCURRENCIES : Dollar Slips As Hiring Data Puts Spotlight On August Jobs Report
DJ
02:53pWeaker Dollar Boosts Copper
DJ
01:54pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Pulled Down by Semiconductor Shares
DJ
11:50aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Pulled Down by Semiconductor Shares
DJ
10:45aWeaker Dollar Boosts Copper
DJ
10:10aU.S. Markets Open Flat
DJ
07:21aTrade Dispute Worries Weigh on Global Stocks
DJ
05:48aGlobal Stocks Steady as Trade Threats Linger
DJ
04:13aGlobal Stocks Drop as Trade Threats Linger
DJ
09/05U.S. Dollar Falls as Report on Brexit Talks Pushes Pound, Euro Higher
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.