Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar struggles as rising oil prices lift commodity currencies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 08:45am EDT
U.S. dollar notes are seen in this picture illustration

By Julien Ponthus

A jump in oil prices lifted commodity currencies such as the Norwegian crown and the Canadian dollar against the U.S. dollar on Monday as optimism about a reopening of economies stifled by the coronavirus pandemic boosted risk appetite.

The gradual easing of lockdowns has raised hope across global markets, despite fresh trade tensions between the United States and China, though traders were wary of taking big bets before more data this week.

"The surge in oil prices will also provide a selective opportunity to sell the U.S. dollar against oil-sensitive major currencies," wrote Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp.

The Norwegian crown was lifted by rising oil prices, supported by output cuts and signs of a recovery in demand.

Against the dollar, Norway's crown <NOK=D3> rose more than 1% to 10.0821. The Canadian dollar rose 0.52% to 1.4036.

Other commodity currencies also rose and gold gained more than 0.7%, hovering across its highest in over seven years.

The dollar index <=USD>, which posted gains of about 0.6% last week, gradually gave up early gains and was down 0.12% at $100.25.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's willingness to print more dollars and extend the monetary stimulus further to fight the coronavirus economic crisis was welcomed by investors.

Bets against the U.S. dollar shrank to the smallest position in seven weeks in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

Gains in stocks also lifted other major currencies, such as the Australian dollar, which was up <AUD=D3> half a percent at $0.6446. The euro <EUR=D3> fell 0.1% to $1.0806.

Against the yen, the U.S. currency fell about 0.25% to 107.30 per dollar after data showed Japan slipped into recession for the first time since 2015. Policymakers are bracing for the nation's worst postwar slump.

Investors were also looking to Purchasing Managers' Index surveys due from major economies later this week for the next insight into the outlook.

The pound took back some ground lost earlier against the euro and was trading at 89.08 pence <EURGBP=D3> after a week-long deadlock over a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union.

Money markets also ramped up expectations of negative interest rates in the United Kingdom for the first time ever as policymakers debated further steps to support the struggling British economy.

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus; editing by Larry King)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.27% 0.90836 Delayed Quote.-0.65%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.90% 69.577 Delayed Quote.-9.81%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.12% 1.08082 Delayed Quote.3.57%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.70% 0.64764 Delayed Quote.-8.56%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.03% 1.87854 Delayed Quote.-0.20%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.22% 1.70641 Delayed Quote.-0.85%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.84% 130.718 Delayed Quote.-8.89%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.63% 76.596 Delayed Quote.-9.26%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.35% 0.6919 Delayed Quote.-7.63%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.48% 0.89093 Delayed Quote.5.68%
EURO HOLDINGS -1.37% 0.72 End-of-day quote.0.70%
FEDERAL CORPORATION -0.65% 15.4 End-of-day quote.-1.60%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.27% 0.9023 Delayed Quote.1.75%
JUMP NETWORKS LIMITED -0.10% 48.9 End-of-day quote.0.82%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.48% 0.84045 Delayed Quote.-4.07%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 1.10% 64.379 Delayed Quote.-11.65%
UNION CORPORATION 7.74% 5570 End-of-day quote.2.20%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.20% 107.43 Delayed Quote.-1.23%
WTI 4.69% 32.015 Delayed Quote.-54.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
08:45aDollar struggles as rising oil prices lift commodity currencies
RE
08:38aDollar struggles as rising oil prices lift commodity currencies
RE
05/15WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stock market swings higher despite rising U.S...
RE
05/15WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stock market swings higher despite rising U.S...
RE
05/15WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stock market swings higher despite rising U.S...
RE
05/15Dollar notches small weekly gain after weak U.S. data
RE
05/15Dollar notches small weekly gain after weak U.S. data
RE
05/14Equities edge higher, bonds rise on hopes of stimulus
RE
05/14Equities edge higher, bonds rise on hopes of stimulus
RE
05/14Equities edge higher, bonds rise on hopes of stimulus
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group