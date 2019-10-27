Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar supported before Fed meeting, Brexit delay in focus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/27/2019 | 09:00pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: United States one dollar bills seen on a light table at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington

TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar traded near the highest in more than two months versus the yen on Monday ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting this week where policymakers are expected to cut interest rates but emphasise their reluctance to ease policy further.

Sterling edged lower versus the dollar and the euro, with an agreement expected later on Monday to delay Britain's divorce from the European Union to Jan. 31 after Prime Minister Boris Johnson failed to win approval for his Brexit timetable.

The market focus will shift to the Fed meeting ending Oct. 30 and a Bank of Japan meeting ending Oct. 31. The Fed is expected to cut interest rates for a third time this year, but fixed income analysts say this is largely priced into the market.

The BOJ is leaning toward keeping policy on hold next week, but the decision is a close call as policymakers struggle with threats to the global outlook from the U.S.-China trade war and Brexit.

"A Fed rate cut is already factored in, but the dollar could be bought back if the Fed somehow signals it won't cut rates further," said Yukio Ishizuki, foreign exchange strategist at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo.

"Until we can confirm this, traders are likely to adjust their existing positions in the dollar."

The dollar traded at 108.72 yen on Monday, close to 108.94 yen, which is the highest since Aug. 1.

The greenback was quoted at $1.1084 per euro, close to its strongest in more than a week.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies stood at 97.827, also near its highest in more than a week.

The U.S. currency got a mild boost on Friday after the U.S. Trade Representative's office said it is "close to finalizing" some parts of a trade agreement with China.

On Saturday China's Ministry of Commerce said "technical consultations" on some parts of a trade agreement were basically completed, but investors are likely to remain sceptical because even a partial deal would not eliminate risks posed by trade friction.

In the offshore market, the yuan edged to 7.0450 per dollar on Monday, the strongest since Sept. 13, but investors are likely to take their cue from how the yuan trades onshore when the market opens around 0130 GMT.

The Fed meeting this week is widely expected to result in a cut in interest rates of 25 basis points, and that has been priced in, but some analysts expect the Fed to sound "hawkish" by signalling it is reluctant to cut rates further.

The pound edged lower to $1.2828 and eased slightly to 86.42 pence per euro.

The EU bloc's 27 ambassadors will meet at 0900 GMT on Monday in Brussels to agree on a three-month delay from the current Brexit date of Oct. 31, diplomatic sources told Reuters.

More than three years after Britons voted in a referendum to quit the EU, the country and its parliament remain divided over how, when and even whether to leave, and the matter has triggered a spiralling political crisis in the UK.

(Reporting by Stanley White; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Stanley White
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.04% 74.174 Delayed Quote.-4.22%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.05% 139.428 Delayed Quote.-0.32%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.03% 83.218 Delayed Quote.3.40%
DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC. -1.20% 496 End-of-day quote.-9.26%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.06% 0.86423 Delayed Quote.-3.83%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.00% 120.515 Delayed Quote.-4.13%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.02% 1.10825 Delayed Quote.-3.16%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.04% 0.9147 Delayed Quote.2.16%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.03% 69.085 Delayed Quote.-6.04%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.09% 7.05235 Delayed Quote.2.96%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.01% 7.0646 Delayed Quote.2.81%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.02% 108.743 Delayed Quote.-0.93%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.20% 97.831 End-of-day quote.1.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
09:06pAsian shares edge up to 3-month high, dollar marks time before Fed
RE
09:00pDollar supported before Fed meeting, Brexit delay in focus
RE
11:16aWeekly market update : Volatility around quarterly results
10/25Global stocks, dollar, yields climb on trade progress news
RE
10/25Global stocks, dollar, yields climb on trade progress news
RE
10/25Stocks, dollar, yields climb on trade progress news
RE
10/25Dollar rises on progress in U.S.-China trade pact
RE
10/25Dollar rises on progress in U.S.-China trade pact
RE
10/24Pound down vs dollar after PM calls for election; S&P 500 gains
RE
10/24Pound down vs dollar after PM calls for election; S&P 500 gains
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group