Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar weakens as U.S. yields resume slide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 05:23pm EDT
Illustration photo of a U.S. Dollar note

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar declined on Tuesday, in line with the drop in Treasury yields, as investors braced for a potentially dovish Federal Reserve at a Jackson Hole, Wyoming, gathering later this week, with many expecting an announcement of some measure that would ease U.S. recession concerns.

Risk aversion crept into the market a day after investors cheered the prospect of new stimulus measures from global central banks to shore up their struggling economies.

Markets also cautiously awaited Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech on Friday in Jackson Hole.

"There are a lot of recession signs and the expectation is that Chairman Powell will address them and probably say we are looking to cut," said Juan Perez, senior FX trader and analyst at Tempus Inc in Washington.

"What the market is trying to digest is that there are serious signs that have been here with a precedent prior to a recession. Of course, the inverted curve is a major one. Ultimately, safe havens are going to keep going up," he added.

That said, market sentiment was not as distressing as that of last week, some analysts said, when the U.S. bond yield curve inverted, a sign many investors say presages a recession.

The curve of 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields, however, was steeper on Tuesday <US2US10=RR>, but could invert again based on past cycles.

"We think a long yen exposure makes sense ahead of the Fed's Jackson Hole event," Scotiabank said in a research note." If Fed Chairman Powell sounds dovish, U.S. yields and the U.S. dollar should fall; if he sounds more hawkish, safe havens should rally."

In afternoon trading, the dollar fell 0.4% against the yen to 106.24 yen and was down 0.4% versus the Swiss franc at 0.9777 franc.

The dollar index was down 0.2% at 98.166 after earlier rising to a 2-1/2-week high of 98.40. It reached its 2019 high of 98.932 at the beginning of the month.

The euro rose 0.2% against the dollar to $1.1102 after Italy's prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, announced his resignation on Tuesday even as he made a blistering attack on his own interior minister, Matteo Salvini. Conte accused Salvini of sinking the ruling coalition and endangering the economy for personal and political gain.

The pound was down 0.3% against the dollar at $1.2170 and slipped 0.1% versus the euro to 91.20 pence.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson fired the opening salvo in his bid to renegotiate the country's divorce terms from the EU, saying the "backstop" - an insurance policy included in Britain's Withdrawal Agreement with the EU to avoid the return of a hard border on the island of Ireland - should be replaced with a pledge.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; additional reporting by Olga Kotaga in London; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Dan Grebler)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
05:23pDollar weakens as U.S. yields resume slide
RE
05:17pSafe havens rise as recession concerns trigger easing bets
RE
05:10pSafe havens rise as recession concerns trigger easing bets
RE
04:09pU.S. Government Bonds Rise on European Turmoil
DJ
03:55pDollar weakens as U.S. yields resume slide
RE
12:50pU.S. Government Bonds Rise on European Turmoil
DJ
10:41aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Saudi Aramco, Baidu, Apple, Elanco
08/19MARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500 Closes 1% Higher For Second Straight Session On Glob..
DJ
08/19GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Rebellion against French digital tax, Global dividends rea..
08/19WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks, Bond Yields Rise to Start the Week
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group