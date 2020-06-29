Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

Dollar weakens on improving risk sentiment, coronavirus concerns remain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 09:57am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A U.S. Dollar banknote

By Karen Brettell

The dollar fell on Monday as stocks opened higher, indicating improving risk sentiment despite a rise in coronavirus cases.

Wall Street's gain came after a sharp drop on Friday.

"It's a weak start for the U.S. currency, I think it's mostly risk on," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.

Investors have been weighing better economic data against a new uptick in COVID-19 infections.

The global death toll from the virus reached half a million on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally. Cases surged in Southern and Western U.S. states, prompting California to order some bars to close in a rollback of efforts to reopen the economy.

The next major U.S. economic focus will be Thursday's jobs report for June.

U.S. employers are expected to have added 3 million jobs during the month, according to the median estimate of economists polled by Reuters. Projections vary widely between economists, however, from as few as 405,000 jobs to as many as 9 million.

The dollar index was last down 0.21% at 97.27.

The greenback may get some boost from quarter-end demand later on Monday or on Tuesday, after underperforming this quarter, analysts said.

(Graphic: Dollar -

)

The euro gained 0.47% to $1.1270.

The dollar gained 0.21% against the Japanese yen to 107.44 yen.

Sterling weakened to a one-month low against the greenback on concerns about how Britain's government will pay for its planned infrastructure program.

There are also doubts about whether Britain will seal a trade pact with the European Union as little progress has been made in agreeing Britain's future relationship with the bloc, which it exited on Jan. 31.

The pound was last down 0.26% at $1.2301.

(Additional reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft in London)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
WESTERN UNION COMPANY 0.50% 21.21 Delayed Quote.-21.17%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
09:57aDollar weakens on improving risk sentiment, coronavirus concerns remain
RE
09:53aDollar weakens on improving risk sentiment, coronavirus concerns remain
RE
06/26Global stock markets sink as U.S. virus concerns offset Europe rebound hopes
RE
06/26Global stock markets sink as U.S. virus concerns offset Europe rebound hopes
RE
06/26Global stock markets sink as U.S. virus concerns offset Europe rebound hopes
RE
06/25Equities gain, safe havens rise in choppy trading as virus cases surge
RE
06/25Equities gain, safe havens rise in choppy trading as virus cases surge
RE
06/25Equities gain, safe havens rise in choppy trading as virus cases surge
RE
06/25Dollar strengthens as virus fears dent risk appetite
RE
06/24Equities sink, bonds edge higher on fears of pandemic wave
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group