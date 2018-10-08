Emerging Markets Look to Contain the Damage

By Josh Zumbrun in Washington, Paul Hannon in London and Saumya Vaishampayan in Hong Kong

When the U.S. dollar strengthened earlier this year, investors feared emerging market economies could be in trouble. Instead many responded with moves that contained the fallout.

Whether they remain in the clear will be a major discussion point for central bankers and finance ministers meeting in Indonesia this week for meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. That is because new risks are building as long-term interest rates rise in the U.S.

"The major enemy most of the central banks are forced to address is time, " said Roland Mieth, an emerging-markets portfolio manager at Pacific Investment Management Co. in Singapore. "The longer the pressures continue, the more gradually difficult it will be to deal," he added.

A stronger dollar and higher U.S. interest rates often lead capital to flow out of emerging markets, causing financial strain. That is pressured their stock markets and currencies. Still many of these markets - including Mexico, Indonesia, India and the Philippines -- responded with higher rates of their own to counter the impulse.

Fears of a broad emerging market crisis emerged in May, when the Argentine peso fell so sharply that the nation sought a bailout from the International Monetary Fund. The Turkish lira, falling throughout the year, tumbled in early August.

The dollar has continued to rise broadly. Since February, the WSJ Dollar Index is up 9%.

Three factors helped to limit the kind of spillover that has marked other emerging market crises. The first was clear communication from the Federal Reserve that it would raise rates gradually, giving emerging economies time to adjust.

The second was a powerful display of IMF firepower, which came to Argentina's rescue with a $50 bailout package that was later expanded to $57 billion. The bailout reassured investors that other countries wouldn't be allowed to spiral out of control, economists say.

Thirdly, officials in emerging markets have made some difficult adjustments, including raising short-term interest rates, seeking sources of stable financing, and taking steps to stabilize fiscal policies which had relied heavily on foreign borrowing.

The Institute of International Finance, a banking group in Washington that tracks emerging markets, was among the first to sound the alarms about vulnerabilities in emerging markets, arguing that a number of markets -- most acutely Argentina and Turkey -- had dramatically overvalued currencies.

Now that so many emerging market currencies have fallen, they no longer appear so out of whack.

"The most egregious FX overvaluations have been eliminated," Robin Brooks, the chief economist of the IIF, said in an email. That means there is less country-specific risk and more broad-based risk, such as a sudden devaluation of the Chinese yuan or rising U.S. inflation, he added.

In its global economic forecasts released last week, the IIF said the biggest risk to emerging markets is no longer the currency turmoil from earlier this year, but rather the risks of a slowdown in China, perhaps exacerbated by escalating tariffs between Beijing in Washington.

The IIF's forecasts project that Argentina and Turkey's economy will contract in 2019, but nearly all other major emerging markets will continue to expand.

Meanwhile, Indonesia's central bank raised short-term interest rates five times since May and intervened in the currency market to stabilize the rupiah. The government also delayed construction of power plants that would have required imported goods and raised a tax on some foreign products.

The Reserve Bank of India lifted borrowing costs twice this year. India also raised tariffs on some imports and some analysts say the government could raise dollars from nonresident Indians, as it has done in the past, to shore up its reserves.

The central bank of the Philippines raised its key interest rate to 4.5% from 4%, the fourth consecutive rate increase this year.

Pakistan was expected to seek an IMF bailout or rescue from China, to which Pakistan is deeply in debt. Instead, a new government introduced an "emergency budget" which included steps to curb tax evasion, cuts to development projects such as road building, higher tax rates on higher-income households, and increased duties on cigarettes, larger cars and smartphones.

Mexico raised its target interest rate to 7.75% from 5.75% last year. Negotiators from rival political parties worked together to hash out a rewrite of the North American Free Trade Agreement, resolving a key source of uncertainty.

The candidate leading the polls in Brazil's divisive elections soothed markets by pledging to have his economic team led by a University of Chicago-trained economist who vowed to shrink the government's role in the economy and give the central bank full independence.

What has so far been a mostly orderly adjustment in emerging markets could worsen if U.S. interest rates rise more than expected. Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds have climbed to their highest level since 2011.

"Emerging and developing economies are already feeling the pinch," said IMF managing director Christine Lagarde in a speech previewing themes for discussion at the IMF's annual meetings. "That process could become even more challenging if it were to accelerate suddenly."

