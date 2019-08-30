Euro Tumbles to Fresh Two-Year Low, Drawing Trump Rebuke

By Ira Iosebashvili

The euro fell to a two-year low Friday as some investors bet that lackluster economic data would force the European Central Bank to further ease monetary policy next month.

The common currency was recently down 0.8% at $1.0971, its lowest level since May 2017. The ICE Dollar Index was up 0.5% to 99, its highest level in more than two years.

Investors have become increasingly unsettled over how an escalating trade conflict between the U.S. and China would hit economies such as the eurozone, where growth has all but ground to a halt despite historic central bank stimulus.

Many now believe the ECB could unveil a big stimulus package at the Sept. 12 monetary policy meeting. Christine Lagarde, who will take over as the central bank's president in November, wrote earlier this week that "monetary policy needs to remain highly accommodative for the foreseeable future" to combat slowing growth.

"Investors have started to listen closely to what she is saying," said Zach Pandl, head of foreign exchange research at Goldman Sachs. Ms. Lagarde "may have clarified that there is indeed scope for the ECB to keep cutting."

Mr. Pandl expects the bank to cut rates by 20 basis points at the next meeting.

The move sparked a fresh Twitter rebuke from President Trump, who has complained that other countries' weakening currencies are giving them a competitive advantage over the U.S.

"The Euro is dropping against the Dollar 'like crazy,' giving them a big export and manufacturing advantage...and the Fed does NOTHING!" he wrote. "Our Dollar is now the strongest in history. Sounds good, doesn't it? Except to those (manufacturers) that make product for sale outside the U.S."

The trade weighted dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against a broad range of America's trading partners, stood around at all-time high of 130.49 earlier this month.

In government bond markets, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury was recently at 1.524%, from 1.516% Thursday. Yields fall as bond prices rise.