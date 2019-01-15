Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Euro slips on German recession fears, sterling steady

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 03:44am EST
U.S. dollar and Euro notes are seen in this picture illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - The euro edged down on Tuesday as investors prepared for German growth figures that could indicate the continent's largest economy went into a technical recession in the last quarter of 2018.

A unexpected fall last week in German industrial output weakened the euro and underscored concerns about a slowdown and the European Central Bank's caution as it tries to wean the region off stimulus.

German exporters are struggling with weaker global demand and trade disputes driven by U.S. President Donald Trump's policies.

Economists polled by Reuters expect figures for gross domestic product (GDP) data due at 0900 GMT to show 1.5 percent growth in 2018. But it is the breakdown of the last quarter of the year that is in focus.

"German GDP will attract more attention than usual this time around given all the talk about recession," said Commerzbank rates strategist Christoph Rieger.

Investors are closely watching sterling with British Prime Minister Theresa May widely expected to lose a vote in parliament later on Tuesday on her Brexit deal.

"Speculators have been betting a failed vote could lead to a possible delay to Brexit from 29 March to July to allow for fresh elections or a second referendum," Philip Wee, currency strategist at DBS, said in a note.

Other analysts expect the pound will take a major beating if May loses the vote by a wide margin since it could push Britain closer to a chaotic exit from the European Union.

Sterling traded flat against the dollar at $1.2871 ahead of the vote, close to a 2-month high hit on Monday of $1.2930.

The dollar slipped on Tuesday as fears about a slowdown in global growth heightened expectations of a pause in Federal Reserve rate hikes.

A shock contraction in Chinese trade and worries over the U.S. economy losing stream have bred fears of a sharp global downturn that would probably see the Fed refrain from tightening monetary policy this year.

That has seen the dollar weaken against its peers by more than 1 percent since the start of the year.

The dollar index <.DXY> on Tuesday weakened by 0.1 percent to 95.48.

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar and kiwi dollar, both considered proxies for global risk appetite, were up 0.2 percent each, having recovered from Monday's lows.

Sentiment was aided by a fresh round of commitments from Chinese policymakers to stimulate their economy though fiscal and monetary steps. [nB9N1XQ01U]

(Additional reporting by Vatsal Srivastava; Editing by Peter Graff)

By Tom Finn
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.02% 1.28711 Delayed Quote.0.77%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.10% 0.89027 Delayed Quote.-0.81%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.06% 95.61 End-of-day quote.-1.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
04:08aCURRENCIES : British Pound Volatile As Brexit-vote Day Arrives
DJ
03:44aEuro slips on German recession fears, sterling steady
RE
03:43aEuro slips on German recession fears, sterling steady
RE
01/14MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Lower As China Trade Data Spark More Global Eco..
DJ
01/14Safe-haven yen up vs dollar after China slowdown sparks risk-off
RE
01/14Safe-haven yen up vs dollar after China slowdown sparks risk-off
RE
01/14CURRENCIES : British Pound In Focus Ahead Of Tuesday's Brexit Vote
DJ
01/14WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Lower on Signs of Slowing Economic..
DJ
01/14GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : PG&E, Newmont, Nissan, Amazon
01/14WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Set to Open Lower on Signs of Slowing E..
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.