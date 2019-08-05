Government-Bond Yields Slide as Trade Tensions Escalate

By Daniel Kruger

Government-bond yields around the world fell to fresh 2019 lows and a key market-recession indicator flashed new warning signals Monday after escalating trade tensions exacerbated concerns about slowing economic growth.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which helps set borrowing costs on everything from mortgages to corporate loans, fell to a recent 1.741%, after touching its lowest intraday level since October 2016, according to Tradeweb. The yield was 1.864% Friday.

Bond yields, which fall as prices rise, dropped around the world and major stock indexes slid from New York to Hong Kong, reflecting investors' growing concern about the longevity of the expansion in the face of mounting trade frictions. Investors often seek the relative safety of government debt when they are worried about the economy.

"Markets are rightly correcting -- they need to readjust to the new outlook for global growth," said Lisa Shalett, chief investment officer at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. "We're definitely in uncharted territory and investors are in for a rocky end-of-summer."

Investors' rush into bonds drove the yield on three-month Treasurys above the yield on 10-year Treasurys to its widest margin since the financial crisis. Investors watch the gap between shorter- and longer-term yields closely because short-term yields tend to exceed longer-term ones ahead of recessions, a phenomenon known as an inverted yield curve.

Investors also bet on a slower pace of inflation. One measure of investors' expectations for average annual inflation over the next 10 years -- known as the 10-year break-even rate -- fell to around 1.6% Monday from about 1.8% a week ago, according to Tradeweb.

Bonds rallied into the end of last week after the Federal Reserve lowered its benchmark federal-funds rate by a quarter-percentage point on July 31, citing declining inflation expectations and the potential fallout from the trade fight. Investors now widely expect another cut in September, especially after President Trump's promise late in the week to expand tariffs on Chinese goods.

The 10-year yield had climbed as high as 3.2% late last year, after a spike in growth driven by tax cuts passed in late 2017. Some analysts said the climb showed the U.S. had finally broken out of a postcrisis rut of muted growth and low interest rates. But the yield has retreated since, dragged lower by signs of a slowdown around the world and concerns about the effect of Mr. Trump's aggressive trade policies, factors many expect to spur stimulus from central banks.

The Chinese yuan on Monday fell below 7 per dollar and hit a record low in offshore trading, with President Trump on Twitter accusing China of manipulating its currency.

"Are you listening Federal Reserve?" Mr. Trump tweeted. The president has previously called on the Fed to cut rates to weaken the dollar.

The yield on Germany's 10-year government debt fell to a fresh record of negative-0.516%, while the yield on similar-maturity Japanese government bonds declined to negative 0.189%, the lowest in more than three years. Yields on two-year government debt in Germany, Holland and Denmark fell below negative-0.8%, according to Tradeweb.

Investors increased wagers that the Fed will accelerate its pace of interest-rate cuts. Federal-funds futures, which investors use to bet on the direction of central-bank policy, recently showed a greater than 50% chance that officials will reduce rates three or more times this year, up from the chance of about 1-in-4 on Friday.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of 16 others, fell 0.2%, with investors saying the Fed could reduce rates more than many had previously expected.

Some investors are concerned that lower interest rates may not boost the economy, particularly following surveys showing business leaders are increasingly worried about trade tensions. These concerns could limit business investment, which many expected to pick up later this year, and intensify the slowdown in growth, analysts said.

There have been discouraging headlines related to U.S.-China trade relations in the past, "but this time it feels a little worse," said Larry Milstein, head of Treasury and agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co. "It doesn't seem like there's a way out."

Write to Daniel Kruger at Daniel.Kruger@wsj.com