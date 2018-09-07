Instant View: U.S. August job growth surges

Nonfarm payrolls surged by 201,000 jobs last month, boosted by hiring at construction sites, wholesalers and professional and business services, the Labor Department said on Friday. The unemployment rate was unchanged from July at 3.9 percent.

STORY: TABLE:

KEY POINTS:

** U.S. AUG NONFARM PAYROLLS +201,000 (CONSENSUS +191,000) VS JULY +147,000 (PREV +157,000), JUNE +208,000 (PREV +248,000)

** AUG LABOR FORCE PARTICIPATION RATE 62.7 PCT VS JULY 62.9 PCT (PREV 62.9 PCT)'

** U.S. AUG JOBLESS RATE 3.9 PCT (CONSENSUS 3.8 PCT) VS JULY 3.9 PCT (PREV 3.9 PCT)

** AUG AVERAGE HOURLY EARNINGS ALL PRIVATE WORKERS +0.4 PCT (CONS +0.2 PCT) VS JULY +0.3 PCT (PREV +0.3 PCT)

** AUG U-6 UNDEREMPLOYMENT RATE 7.4 PCT VS JULY 7.5 PCT (PREV 7.5 PCT)

** U.S. AUG PRIVATE SECTOR JOBS +204,000 (CONS +190,000), VS JULY +153,000 (PREV +170,000)

** U.S. AUG GOVERNMENT JOBS -3,000 VS JULY -6,000 (PREV -13,000)

COMMENTS:

LOU BRIEN, MARKET STRATEGIST, DRW TRADING, CHICAGO

“On the surface it’s the correct reaction to sell of the Treasuries because (of) the jump in wages of 4/10ths, that‘s a reasonable reaction. That was the most important bit of data in here. The jobs data has been smoothed out to be less meaningful month to month than before. The key to watch is the wages because we’re already at quite a low employment rate and we’ve already had many, many months in a row of job adds, so it’s just what happens to wages and will that pick up, and this month it appears on the surface that it has.”

“If it does this again next month and the month after that then it will have consequences for the Fed, they will most certainly not take any time off if you get wages moving up in a significant way. If this doesn’t follow through it will be forgotten in a couple of months. For as far as September it clearly keeps them on track for that.”

BRYCE DOTY, SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER, SIT INVESTMENT ASSOCIATES INC, MINNEAPOLIS

"The average hourly earnings were a surprise. As wages start growing that leads to a hot labor market. It's been disappointing for a long time now so it was kind of a surprise to see that kind of strength.... Average hourly earnings is going to stay strong. It's gotten to the point where we're running out of slack."

"It's going to steepen the curve on the long end. You're going to see 10 and 30-year yields continue to drift higher.... With a job report like this the Fed has to keep raising rates or people are going to be afraid they're behind the curve on inflation, all of which makes bond investors really nervous."

JJ KINAHAN, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST, TD AMERITRADE, CHICAGO

“It’s a pretty good report, top line as expected, the hourly earnings up a tad. Fairly broad based in terms of creating jobs. We lost jobs in some sectors, everyone is worried that we lost some jobs in manufacturing, auto and retail but combine them and it is 14,000 jobs. It is a pretty good report overall. Healthcare, construction, great places. Transportation, we haven’t necessarily seen that in the top three in quite a while so overall it is a good report.

"Futures are down a little bit, it could be on wages for those who are afraid of rate hikes it certainly reinforces that September is almost definite and makes the December probability a little bit higher. You did see bonds react.”

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: Stocks lost ground, with S&P e-mini futures extending losses, down 0.3 percent, versus 0.1 percent down just before the report. BONDS: Treasury yields spiked higher, with the 10-year last at 2.9131. FOREX: The dollar index rose, last up 0.2 percent, versus flat just before the figures.

