Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 11/13
98.37   +0.06%
03:01pStocks, yields fall as China slowdown deepens
RE
02:05pLatin America Currencies Continue to Slip
DJ
12:27pWorld stocks, yields fall as China slowdown deepens
RE
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Latin America Currencies Continue to Slip

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 02:05pm EST

By Ira Iosebashvili

Latin American currencies continued a recent slide Thursday, pressured by mounting political uncertainty throughout the region.

The Chilean peso was recently down 0.8% against the dollar at a fresh low, as antigovernment protests in the South American country continued. The currency has lost more than 18% against the dollar this year.

Meanwhile, the Colombian peso was down nearly 1% and approaching its own record low. Other Latin American currencies -- including the Uruguayan peso and Brazilian real -- were also lower, extending the losses they have notched in recent months.

Political developments throughout Latin America have made investors increasingly skittish on the region, even as signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks have fueled appetite for emerging-market assets.

Chilean President Sebastián Piñera's government said earlier this week it would move forward with a plan to rewrite Chile's market-friendly, dictatorship-era constitution and replace it with one providing a new social pact, although enacting a new constitution would likely take many months. The peso recently traded at around 800 to the dollar, from around 630 a year ago.

In Brazil, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was released from jail pending appeals last Friday, cutting short a long corruption sentence that prevented him from contesting the last presidential election. Brazil's real is off 9% in the past year.

Investors are also concerned that Argentina's new Peronist government, voted into power last month, will turn its back on policies Wall Street had supported. In Bolivia, an opposition lawmaker declared herself the new head of state following the resignation of President Evo Morales, who arrived Tuesday in Mexico after being granted asylum.

"These political risks are probably not going away anytime soon," said Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman. "Each of these is idiosyncratic, but the fact that it all seems to be happening at the same time makes investors uneasy."

The WSJ Dollar Index was recently down 0.1% at 91.02 as the U.S. currency declined against the euro and yen.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was recently at 1.813%, from 1.870% on Wednesday.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.65% 4.6169 Delayed Quote.3.46%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.10% 1.10224 Delayed Quote.-3.96%
US DOLLAR / BRAZILIAN REAL (USD/BRL) 0.51% 4.1894 Delayed Quote.7.69%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.06% 98.37 End-of-day quote.1.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
03:01pStocks, yields fall as China slowdown deepens
RE
02:05pLatin America Currencies Continue to Slip
DJ
12:27pWorld stocks, yields fall as China slowdown deepens
RE
12:24pStocks, yields fall as China slowdown deepens
RE
11/13Bond Investors Bet On Rise in Inflation -- Update
DJ
11/13Shares, bond yields slip on sour trade deal sentiment
RE
11/13Global shares, bond yields slip on sour trade deal sentiment
RE
11/13Shares, bond yields slip on sour trade deal sentiment
RE
11/13Bond Investors Bet On Rise in Inflation
DJ
11/13U.S. dollar steady as case for Fed rate pause solidifies
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group