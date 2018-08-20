Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysis 
News SummaryAll newsTweets

Metals Rise as Yuan Climbs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 07:13pm CEST

By David Hodari

Metals prices continued to recover at the start of the week, rallying amid a resurgence in the Chinese yuan and as greater stability in other emerging-market currencies, including the Turkish lira, eased tensions on the global economy.

Copper contracts for September delivery rose 1.4% to $2.6655 a pound at the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange, the third consecutive day of gains after tumbling early last week.

The gold price for October climbed 1% to $1,191.50 a troy ounce but was still down from a week ago.

Both metals last week hit lows not seen in more than 12 months, when spiraling tensions between Washington and Ankara raised fears about emerging-market contagion at the same time that weak data pointed to risks to the growth of the Chinese economy.

Those developments saw the U.S. dollar soar against emerging-market currencies, making dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for other currency holders. But after Beijing and Washington raised the possibility of low-level trade talks, those foreign-exchange moves started to reverse Friday.

The Chinese yuan recently was up 0.3% against the dollar, with the WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of 16 others, little changed.

"The fact that the Chinese yuan has stopped depreciating and has been on the up again for the last three days appears to be playing a role" in base metals' recovery, Commerzbank analysts said in a note.

But investors expecting copper to sustain its early-week upsurge are likely to be disappointed in coming weeks, analysts say.

"Last week's news of fresh trade talks helped things, but we were optimistic last time and we know what happened since. Investors' skin has been hardened to comments from Donald Trump," said Geordie Wilkes, analyst at Sucden Financial Research.

While last week's moves highlighted the market's potential for volatility, lower seasonal trading volumes also played a role, and the growing market expectation for two more Federal Reserve interest-rate increases in 2018 may sustain the rise in the U.S. dollar through the second half of the year, Sucden's Mr. Wilkes said.

Data from CME Group put the chances of a rate increase at the Fed's next meeting on Sept. 26 at 96%.

Aside from the macroeconomic outlook, bullish forecasts for copper prices based on supply considerations were dealt a blow at the end of last week, when workers at BHP Billiton's Chilean Escondida operation, the world's biggest copper mine, accepted management's most recent wage offer.

The market had long expected a repeat of last year's 44-day strike, which buoyed copper prices.

In a week lacking significant Chinese economic-data releases, investors were keeping an eye out for any further trade-talk news, as well as speeches from Fed board members.

--Benjamin Parkin contributed to this article.

Write to David Hodari at David.Hodari@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP BILLITON LIMITED 1.31% 33.17 End-of-day quote.10.72%
BHP BILLITON PLC 0.97% 1645.2 Delayed Quote.7.02%
BHP BILLITON PLC 0.49% 304.5 End-of-day quote.19.71%
GOLD 0.47% 1188.79 Delayed Quote.-8.93%
LME COPPER CASH -0.27% 5844 End-of-day quote.-18.62%
PLATINUM 0.72% 792.69 Delayed Quote.-15.54%
SILVER -0.42% 14.693 Delayed Quote.-12.60%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.57% 96.1 End-of-day quote.4.62%
WTI 0.71% 66.08 Delayed Quote.8.80%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
07:21pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Start Week Higher
DJ
05:41pCURRENCIES : Dollar, G-10 Currencies Muted As Focus Stays With Turkey
DJ
05:19pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Start Week Higher
DJ
04:11pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Start Week Higher
DJ
03:12pCommodities Rebound Lifts Global Stocks
DJ
01:06pCommodities Rebound Lifts Global Stocks
DJ
12:26pMetals Partially Recover From Selloff as Yuan Climbs
DJ
11:23aCommodities Rebound Lifts Global Stocks
DJ
10:00aCommodities Rebound Lifts Global Stocks
DJ
08/18MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock-market Investors Weather Turkey Storm, But Should Watc..
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.