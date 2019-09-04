British Lawmakers Upset Johnson's Brexit Plan

U.K. lawmakers delivered a blow to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit strategy with a vote aimed at delaying the country's exit from the European Union, prompting the British leader to call for a general election.

Trump Warns China Not to Stall Talks

President Trump said he would redouble his pressure on China if he wins a second term, warning Beijing not to stall trade negotiations until after the 2020 U.S. election.

Australian GDP Growth Slowest Since Financial Crisis

Australia's economy grew at its slowest annual pace since the financial crisis in the second quarter, dragged down by weak consumer spending and a sharp contraction in housing construction to a pace well below that needed to put a dent in unemployment.

China Aug Caixin Services PMI Rose to 52.1 vs. 51.6 in July

Activity in China's service sector picked up slightly in August, a private gauge showed Wednesday, in line with official data that showed an acceleration from the previous month.

Fed's Rosengren: Economy Doing Fine Despite Risks to Outlook

Boston Fed leader Eric Rosengren said the U.S. economy seems in a good-enough place to avoid the need for rate cuts, in comments that shrugged off bond-market pricing levels that suggest a downturn is looming.

Bank Stocks Fall on Global Growth Worries

The sector slumped Tuesday amid concerns over the outlook for the global economy.

New York Fed Lays Out Projections for Future of Fed Holdings

The Federal Reserve's balance sheet, which has recently stopped shrinking, may once again start growing later this year, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said.

Dorian Is Exposing an Insurance Gap in the Bahamas

The vast majority of damage caused by Hurricane Dorian to the Bahamas and other Caribbean countries is unlikely to be covered by insurance, which could slow recovery in the region.

Want to Save the Environment? Buy Oil Stocks

Should green activists finance big oil corporations and anti-gun organizations lend money to arms manufacturers? As crazy as it sounds, financial theory provides a logically sound argument for why they ought to do just that.

Dollar Index Climbs to Two-Year High

The dollar reached its strongest level in over two years as the gloomy outlook for global growth, rising U.S.-China trade tensions and political turmoil in Europe weighed on major currencies world-wide.