Oil prices slip on uncertainty over fuel demand, U.S. stimulus

MELBOURNE, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Oil prices dipped on Friday,
adding to losses from the previous session, on worries that fuel
demand recovery will slow amid a resurgence of coronavirus cases
and as talks have stalled in the United States on a new stimulus
deal.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures
slipped 17 cents, or 0.41%, to $41.78 a barrel by 0651 GMT,
while Brent crude fell 17 cents, or 0.38%, to $44.92.
Both contracts had traded higher earlier in the day.
However, the two contracts are set for weekly gains of
around 4%, the most for the two benchmarks since the week ending
on July 3.
The resurgence of coronavirus infections remains the key
issue for the oil markets, as that will determine how fast fuel
demand rebounds, analysts said. Tallies show infections in the
United States are rising in a number of states, including
Colorado, Ohio and Virginia.
The weakness in physical crude and sluggish refinery margins
across most regions also weighed on prices.
"It really comes down to the demand situation," said AxiCorp
market strategist Stephen Innes.
"We're caught in limbo trying to collect our thoughts on how
the (coronavirus) curve is going to work. Is the flattening in
the U.S. going to outweigh flare-ups globally?" he said.
Analysts were also watching the lack of progress in the
talks between the White House and Democrats over the next
coronavirus stimulus package, with Democrats saying President
Donald Trump may have to issue executive orders if he does not
want to negotiate further.
"The virus relief package remains the last hope to boost
(fuel) demand, with the U.S. driving season coming to an end
soon," ANZ Research said in a note.
Over the week, a weaker U.S. dollar helped support oil
prices by making the dollar-denominated commodity more
attractive to crude buyers holding other currencies.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against six major currencies, dropped to its lowest since May
2018 on Thursday.
While the index is up slightly today, the dollar is expected
to weaken ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data that are widely
expected to show jobs creation slowed in July from the previous
month amid a surge in COVID-19 infections.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Addintional reporting by Shu Zhang;
Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Tom Hogue)