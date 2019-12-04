Pound Hits Fresh High on Boris Johnson's Election Prospects -- Update

By Anna Isaac

The pound rose to a seven-month high against the dollar as polls suggested that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party would win a majority in next week's general election -- a victory that could end the political uncertainty over Brexit.

With only eight days to go until Britons cast their votes to elect the next government, polls indicate that Mr. Johnson's Conservatives are on course to win an overall majority in Parliament. That would increase the chances of Mr. Johnson's Brexit deal being passed by U.K. lawmakers, potentially breaking the yearslong deadlock that has gripped the country over its exit from the European Union.

The pound bought $1.310 on Wednesday, its highest level against the dollar since May this year. It also trimmed its post-Brexit referendum losses against the greenback to 13%, from about 18% in the immediate aftermath of the 2016 vote. Before the referendum, the pound hovered at around $1.50.

Sterling also strengthened against the euro, hitting EUR1.179 in afternoon trading in London -- its highest level since May 2017. It has risen nearly 10% against the common currency since its recent low on Aug. 9, after U.K. GDP was reported to have shrunk for the first time since 2012. This compares with an 8.5% rise against the dollar during the same period, according to data from Refinitiv. The pound's relationship with the 19-member euro is often seen as a better measure of how the market reads Brexit risk, traders said.

While there hasn't been a large rise for the Conservative Party in recent polls, investors have spotted that its lead seems to be holding steady against the Labour Party.

One of the most closely watched gauges of voting intention, a survey carried out by YouGov with additional district-level analysis, was released on the evening of Nov. 27 and showed a Conservative majority of 68 lawmakers. This YouGov analysis carries special weight among investors as it correctly forecast a hung parliament at the last election two years ago.

The poll results "lead to lots of folks in the market to expect $1.34 in the scenario of a Tory victory," said Jordan Rochester, currency strategist at Japanese bank Nomura. "But the irony is, the polling is following a very similar pattern to what we've seen in 2017."

"I look at half the polls showing a tighter race since 2017 and the other half a wider race. A lot of them got it wrong last time. I have a healthy dose of skepticism," he said.

Many polls failed to foresee a hung parliament -- in which no party has an outright majority -- ahead of the election two years ago, increasing money managers' wariness of such surveys.

Investors also noted that other factors, such as central banks turning on liquidity taps by restarting quantitative easing efforts, had bolstered risk appetite. The pound, perceived as a risky asset, had benefited.

In recent trading, the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was 1.777%, according to Tradeweb, compared with 1.708% Tuesday, as investors sold safer assets based on renewed hopes for a U.S.-China trade agreement. Yields rise when bond prices fall.

The WSJ Dollar Index was recently down 0.1% at 90.64.

Strategists have said that while other assets get whipsawed by issues such as trade tensions between the U.S. and China, sterling was the best measure of political uncertainty in the U.K. and could therefore offer trading opportunities.

"It's the pound that's the lightning rod for Brexit and election worries rather than the equity markets," said Rupert Thompson, head of research at U.K.-based asset management firm Kingswood Holdings Ltd.

"It looks as if the pound could reach $1.35 in pretty short order if there is a Conservative victory. To get any further move beyond that we'll need the Brexit deal to be ratified, and then confidence that there will be a significant trade deal finalized with the EU," he said.

At $1.35 it would still be significantly below where it was ahead of the Brexit referendum in June 2016. UBS Wealth Management said that it remained bullish on sterling, and that it could reach $1.38 by the end of next year.

