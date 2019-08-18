Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Safe-haven currencies under pressure as stimulus hopes grow

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/18/2019 | 09:08pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Currency signs for the Japanese yen, the euro and U.S. dollar on a board outside a currency exchange office at Narita airport

TOKYO (Reuters) - Safe-haven currencies such as the yen and Swiss franc were under pressure on Monday as expectations policymakers would unleash new stimulus eased immediate concerns about a slowing global economy.

Such hopes found support from the Chinese central bank's interest rate reforms over the weekend, seen lowering corporate borrowing costs, and reports of new fiscal stimulus in Germany.

However, investor optimism is likely to be capped ahead of a U.S. decision due later on Monday on whether to continue to allow China's Huawei Technologies to buy supplies from American companies.

"Huawei is a big test to see whether the current risk-on mood will continue in the currency market," said Takuya Kanda, general manager of the research department at Gaitame.com Research Institute.

"There's a sense of calm right now because the stimulus story is supporting the dollar against safe-havens, but I'm not sure how long this calm will last."

The dollar index <.DXY>, which measures the greenback against six major currencies, was marginally higher in Asia at 98.192, close to a two-week high of 98.339 reached on Friday.

Against the yen <JPY=EBS>, the dollar was little changed at 106.44 yen, near a one-week high of 106.98 yen.

The yen, which tends to be bought as a safe-haven during times of economic uncertainty, fell slightly on Monday versus the antipodean currencies.

Risk sentiment could improve further if the U.S. government offers some concessions to Huawei, which makes a resolution to the trade war more likely.

In May, the U.S. government blacklisted Huawei, accusing the world's largest telecom equipment maker of espionage and intellectual property theft. The allegations, which Huawei disputes, were a serious escalation in the U.S.-China trade war.

The U.S. Commerce Department is expected to extend a reprieve given to Huawei Technologies that permits the Chinese firm to buy supplies from U.S. companies so that it can service existing customers, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters on Friday.

However, U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday said he did not want the United States to do business with China's Huawei or national security reasons, casting doubt over the decision.

While a rejection for Huawei could easily fuel another bout of risk aversion, risk-sensitive currencies appeared to have found some support for now.

The Australian dollar rose 0.2% to 72.21 yen, while the New Zealand dollar rose 0.1% to 68.36 yen.

Gold, another safe-haven asset, fell 0.3% in the spot market to $1,509.30 per ounce.

The People's Bank of China unveiled a key interest rate reform on Saturday to help steer borrowing costs lower for companies and support a slowing economy that has been hurt by the trade war with the United States.

Details of Chinese stimulus came after German media reported that the German government may be open to running a fiscal deficit to boost growth.

China and Germany are two major global exporters that play a crucial role in world trade, so any steps to bolster these two economies is a positive for the global economic outlook.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Stanley White
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.05% 0.89973 Delayed Quote.-6.13%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.15% 72.103 Delayed Quote.-7.04%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.05% 1.05648 Delayed Quote.0.40%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.12% 0.66371 Delayed Quote.-4.15%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.11% 0.67794 Delayed Quote.-3.97%
BANK OF CHINA LTD -0.28% 3.57 End-of-day quote.-1.11%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.01% 1.79105 Delayed Quote.-1.35%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.16% 129.146 Delayed Quote.-8.30%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.09% 80.133 Delayed Quote.-0.86%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.11% 1.6359 Delayed Quote.0.82%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.04% 117.959 Delayed Quote.-6.30%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.01% 1.10907 Delayed Quote.-3.10%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.03% 0.9205 Delayed Quote.2.80%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.18% 68.243 Delayed Quote.-7.39%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.04% 106.355 Delayed Quote.-3.23%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.00% 98.142 End-of-day quote.1.51%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
09:08pSafe-haven currencies under pressure as stimulus hopes grow
RE
09:07pAsia stocks rise as stimulus, policy hopes calm nervous investors
RE
07:15aDollar Towers Above Rivals, Posing Fresh Threats to Financial Markets
DJ
08/16MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Ends Up 300 Points After Volatile Week But Stocks Still ..
DJ
08/16Dollar firms, stocks soar on ECB rate cut expectations
RE
08/16Dollar firms, global stocks soar on ECB rate cut expectations
RE
08/16Dollar firms, stocks soar on ECB rate cut expectations
RE
08/16GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Cathay, Nets, GE, Deere
08/15Stocks waver, dollar recovers on renewed growth worries
RE
08/15Stocks waver, dollar recovers on renewed growth worries
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group