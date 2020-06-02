Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Safe-haven yen weakens, Aussie outperforms as risk appetite improves

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 03:35pm EDT
Illustration photo of a Japan Yen note

By Karen Brettell

The Japanese yen fell to a seven-week low against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday and higher-risk currencies including the Australian dollar jumped, as risk appetite grew on optimism that the worst of the economic downturn from the spread of the coronavirus is in the past.

U.S. stocks gained as cheer over business reopenings overcame concerns about U.S.-China tensions and mass protests across the United States over the death of an African-American man in police custody. [.N]

"The good times continue to roll in risk markets," Mazen Issa, senior FX strategist at TD Securities, said in a report. "As intense as the rally has been, this is likely set to continue as the breadth of the equity rally has now spread outside the U.S."

The greenback gained 1.06% against the Japanese yen to 108.72 yen, the highest since April 9.

The dollar index against a basket of major currencies <=USD> fell 0.15% to 97.73 after going as low as 97.43, the lowest since March 13.

The Australian dollar jumped 1.27% to $0.6883, after reaching $0.6894, the highest since January 20.

Australia's central bank held rates at all-time lows on Tuesday and sounded less gloomy as the economy gradually reopens during what is likely to be the worst quarter since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

The euro was supported by expectations that the European Central Bank will deliver more stimulus when it meets on Thursday.

A 1.85-trillion euro ($2.04 trillion) fiscal package proposed by the European Commission to lift the region's economy eases the pressure to act speedily. Many economists nevertheless expect the 750 billion Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) to increase by 500 billion euros. ABN Amro thinks it will double in size.

The single currency rose 0.27% to $1.1164 after earlier reaching $1.1195, the highest since March 16.

Sterling climbed above $1.25 to its highest in a month against the dollar on Tuesday, as signs that Britain might be willing to compromise on sticking points in a fresh round of Brexit negotiations with the European Union provided support.

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; additional reporting by Olga Cotaga in London; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Nick Zieminski)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 1.14% 0.93131 Delayed Quote.0.77%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -1.15% 1.62145 Delayed Quote.4.49%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.07% 0.8903 Delayed Quote.6.49%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
03:35pSafe-haven yen weakens, Aussie outperforms as risk appetite improves
RE
03:35pSafe-haven yen weakens, Aussie outperforms as risk appetite improves
RE
10:29aBritish Pound Climbs on Optimism Over EU Trade Talks
DJ
04:06aGlobal Markets Edge Higher as U.S. Futures Slip
DJ
02:20aGlobal Markets Edge Higher as U.S. Futures Slip
DJ
12:51aGlobal Markets Edge Higher as U.S. Futures Slip
DJ
06/01Dollar falls as optimism about economic recovery boosts risk sentiment
RE
06/01Dollar falls as optimism about economic recovery boosts risk sentiment
RE
06/01Dollar falls as optimism about economic recovery boosts risk sentiment
RE
06/01Dollar Slides as Investors Regain Confidence in Global Economy
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group