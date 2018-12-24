Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

South Africa's rand firms as U.S. political uncertainty weighs on dollar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2018 | 01:11pm CET
Photo illustration of South African bank notes displayed next to the American dollar notes in Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand gained early on Monday in low-volume trade ahead of a shortened Christmas holiday week, as political instability in the United States curbed the dollar's recent surge.

Stocks ended higher in trade led by resource firms.

At 1200 GMT the rand was 0.6 percent firmer at 14.5450 per dollar, compared to a close of 14.6300 on Friday in New York.

The dollar index was down 0.19 percent.

The rand, along with other emerging currencies, was hit by a wave of selling going before the weekend, with investors squaring positions and looking to offload risk holdings.

But by Monday risk demand was revived by developments in Washington, with investors fretting over a government shutdown that could continue into January and a report that President Donald Trump has discussed the possibility of firing the head of the central bank.

"A potential U.S. government shutdown, President Trump threatening to fire the Chairman of the Federal Reserve and U.S. politics in general are adding some pressure to the dollar," said Bianca Botes of Peregrine Treasury Solutions.

Bonds closed flat, with the yield on the benchmark 2026 paper steady at 9 percent.

On the bourse, the Top-40 index rose 1.43 percent to 46,203 points, while the broader all-share was up 1.27 percent at 52,081.

AngloGold Ashanti led the blue-chip index, up 4.4 percent at 184.40 rand.

Bourse heavyweight Naspers rose 3.9 percent on the day to 2,956.30 rand.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
01:11pSouth Africa's rand firms as U.S. political uncertainty weighs on dollar
RE
11:41aMarkets far from merry as stock losses extend into seventh day
RE
06:23aYuan reverses course, inches up on signs of state bank support
RE
03:46aAsian markets a reluctant spectator to U.S. political theater
RE
12/21Global stock indexes skid as U.S. government shutdown looms
RE
12/21Global stock indexes skid as U.S. government shutdown looms
RE
12/21CURRENCIES : Dollar Regains Strength As Government Shutdown Fears Weigh On Finan..
DJ
12/21Dollar rallies from post-Fed losses as U.S. shutdown likely
RE
12/21Global stock indexes slide as U.S. government shutdown looms
RE
12/21GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nissan, Twitter, Nike, Danske Bank
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.