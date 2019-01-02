South Africa's rand inches higher, stocks slide

At 0720 GMT the rand was 0.14 percent firmer at 14.3300 per dollar compared to its close of 14.3500 on Monday.

The dollar index was down 0.3 percent in early trade, ceding ground to safe haven currencies on worries about the U.S. government shutdown and a slower pace of Federal Reserve rate hikes.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump indicated that progress had been made toward a potential settlement of trade tensions with China, boosting some emerging markets that have been wobbled by the potential impact on global growth.

With no economic data due locally until Friday's purchasing manager's index and trade volumes still light, the rand is set to drift within a recent range, with 14.20 the next technical target.

Bonds were firmer, with the yield on the benchmark paper due in 2026 down 1 basis points to 8.875 percent.

Stocks opened weaker, with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's (JSE) Top-40 index down 2.14 percent to 45,725 points, tracking Asian stocks lower after a private sector survey showed China manufacturing activity contracted for the first time in 19 months.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Joe Brock)