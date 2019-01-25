South African rand firms as risk-taking offers support

At 0625 GMT, the rand traded at 13.6850 per dollar, 0.24 percent firmer than its New York close of 13.7175 on Thursday.

"The current increase in risk appetite saw the rand gain momentum against the greenback to open at 13.70 this morning. We expect the rand to steadily make its way back to the 13.60 level as the dollar remains subdued," Peregrine Treasury Solutions' Corporate Treasury Manager, Bianca Botes, said in a note.

The dollar index, a gauge of its value versus six major peers, fell 0.19 percent to 96.42.

The South African currency has taken its cue from global drivers for much of this month, first from expectations that the pace of U.S. monetary tightening will slow this year and more recently from concerns over global growth.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2026 dropped 5.5 basis points to 8.73 percent in early deals.

