Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

South African rand firms as risk-taking offers support

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2019 | 03:51am EST
Photo illustration of South African bank notes displayed next to the American dollar notes in Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed against the dollar in early trade on Friday, supported by improved risk-taking and as concerns about a prolonged U.S. government shutdown at a time when global growth is already slowing weigh on the greenback.

At 0625 GMT, the rand traded at 13.6850 per dollar, 0.24 percent firmer than its New York close of 13.7175 on Thursday.

"The current increase in risk appetite saw the rand gain momentum against the greenback to open at 13.70 this morning. We expect the rand to steadily make its way back to the 13.60 level as the dollar remains subdued," Peregrine Treasury Solutions' Corporate Treasury Manager, Bianca Botes, said in a note.

The dollar index, a gauge of its value versus six major peers, fell 0.19 percent to 96.42.

The South African currency has taken its cue from global drivers for much of this month, first from expectations that the pace of U.S. monetary tightening will slow this year and more recently from concerns over global growth.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2026 dropped 5.5 basis points to 8.73 percent in early deals.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
04:08aEuro headed for second weekly loss after ECB's warning
RE
03:51aSouth African rand firms as risk-taking offers support
RE
12:30aFed's Patience Buys Breathing Room for Asian Economies
DJ
12:28aYuan up as market eyes FX in Sino-U.S. trade talks, set for fifth winning wee..
RE
01/24Stocks meander, bonds rise on ECB, U.S.-China trade talk
RE
01/24DOLLAR INDEX : Dovish Draghi, trade tensions lift dollar vs euro
RE
01/24CURRENCIES : Dollar Strength Boosted By Ailing Euro
DJ
01/24Gold Prices Tick Lower as Muted Trading Continues
DJ
01/24WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Mixed as Earnings Season Picks Up
DJ
01/24WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Mixed as Earnings Season Picks Up
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.