Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 08/29
94.6   -0.13%
08/29Tech Sector Drives U.S. Stocks Higher
DJ
08/29Tech Sector Drives U.S. Stocks Higher
DJ
08/29Oil Hits Four-Week High as U.S. Crude Inventories Fall
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysis 
News SummaryAll newsTweets

Sterling jumps on EU official's Brexit views; dollar near four-week low

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 03:49am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of British Pound Sterling and U.S. Dollar notes

TOKYO (Reuters) - The British pound held firm in early Asian trade on Thursday, after making its biggest gains in seven months the previous day, following comments from the European Union's chief negotiator offering Britain close ties after Brexit.

The pound surged as fears that Britain could go through a hard Brexit eased after Michel Barnier signaled an accommodative stance toward London in ongoing talks.

Barnier said that the bloc was prepared to offer Britain a partnership, though no "single market a la carte", which improved risk sentiment.

Sterling rose to a four-week high of $1.3039 <GBP=D3>, extending its gains after surging more than 1.2 percent overnight, the largest daily gain since Jan. 24.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies <.DXY> struggled near a four-week low of 94.434 touched on Tuesday, dragged down by the pound's rally.

The euro was steady at $1.1706 <EUR=> after edging up 0.1 percent the previous day. The dollar was flat at 111.71 yen <JPY=> after rising 0.4 percent overnight.

"The dollar has been falling over the past these two weeks," said Tohru Sasaki, head of markets research at JPMorgan Chase Bank in Tokyo.

"As investors focus shifted to NAFTA and Brexit negotiations, the dollar didn't get much boost from weak EM currencies."

The foreign exchange market still kept a wary eye on the Turkish lira <TRYTOM=D3> which fell roughly 3 percent to a two-week low the previous day amid lingering concerns about the country's currency crisis.

Other struggling emerging market currencies also drew attention, with Argentina's peso <ARS=> slumping overnight to a record low versus the dollar with investor confidence toward President Mauricio Macri evaporating quickly.

The International Monetary Fund said it was studying a request from Argentina to speed up disbursement of a $50 billion loan program, with the peso collapsing.

The New Zealand dollar <NZD=D3> fell as much as 0.82 percent to $0.6660 after weak business confidence data for August.

(Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

By Tomo Uetake

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
08/29Tech Sector Drives U.S. Stocks Higher
DJ
08/29Tech Sector Drives U.S. Stocks Higher
DJ
08/29Oil Hits Four-Week High as U.S. Crude Inventories Fall
DJ
08/29MARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500, Nasdaq Rally To Fourth Straight Record Close
DJ
08/29CURRENCIES : British Pound Rallies On Positive Brexit Remarks From EU Official
DJ
08/29Tech Sector Drives U.S. Stocks Higher
DJ
08/29WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise as Nafta Talks Proceed
DJ
08/29Oil Nears Three-Week High as U.S. Crude Inventories Fall
DJ
08/29WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise as Nafta Talks Proceed
DJ
08/29Global Stocks Pause as Nafta Talks Proceed
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.