Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Technical Bid Pushes U.S. Treasury Yields Close to Record Low

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 02:19pm EDT

By Matt Wirz

U.S. government-bond yields slid closer to record lows Wednesday as traders scrambled to adjust to the sharp decline in interest rates over the past month.

Investors in mortgage-backed bonds, in particular, are buying long-term Treasury bonds to hedge against losses, intensifying the inversion in the government yield curve as long-term yields drop faster than short-term ones, some analysts said. Bond yields fall as prices rise.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note dropped as low as 1.448% -- down from 1.493% Tuesday -- before rebounding to 1.463%, according to Tradeweb. Two-year bond yields traded recently around 1.5%.

The 10-year yield was about 2% in July and its recent drop puts the benchmark bond close to the record low of 1.366% set in 2016. The inversion between short- and long-term yields has been viewed by some as a signal of possible recession ahead.

Trade talks between the U.S. and China remain first and foremost in investors' minds but the bulk of buying in Treasurys this week has been more technical in nature, said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest-rates strategist at TD Securities.

"We've broken through some key levels and hedging is exacerbating things, " he said.

When interest rates fall, mortgage prepayment rates rise as homeowners refinance existing debt, which shortens the term of bonds backed by the refinanced mortgages. The phenomenon reduces the mortgage debt's duration, a measure of how sensitive a bond's price is to interest rates, making them less attractive when rates fall and prompting holders to buy Treasury bonds as an offset.

Interest rates on U.S. 30-year home mortgages fell to 3.55% this month from 3.75% in July and 4.51% at the start of the year, according to data from Freddie Mac.

The sharper the move in interest rates, the larger the reaction in mortgage-backed bonds. The differential, or spread, between yields of agency mortgage-backed bonds and Treasurys has jumped about 3 percentage points this week from below 2 percentage points in July, according to data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Mortgage bonds may be a lot cheaper now but that isn't necessarily a reason to buy, BofA said in a research note Tuesday.

"MBS is not an easy trade here except if interest rates stay at these levels, which is not likely."

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of 16 others, rose to 0.2% to 91.38 Wednesday from 91.23 Tuesday after U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to shut down Parliament for several weeks ahead of the U.K.'s scheduled departure from the European Union on Oct. 31.

Write to Matt Wirz at matthieu.wirz@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA 2.16% 27.035 Delayed Quote.8.69%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.07% 1.10833 Delayed Quote.-3.19%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.18% 98.18 End-of-day quote.1.55%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
02:39pStocks rise as oil demand offsets recession fears; sterling tumbles
RE
02:38pStocks rise as oil demand offsets recession fears; sterling tumbles
RE
02:34pGlobal stocks rise as oil demand offsets recession fears; sterling tumbles
RE
02:19pTechnical Bid Pushes U.S. Treasury Yields Close to Record Low
DJ
10:48aDollar ticks up, but yen holds gains as recession fears grow
RE
10:45aDollar ticks up, but yen holds gains as recession fears grow
RE
10:08aDollar Strengthens On Brexit Tensions -- Market Talk
DJ
09:53aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Slide, Pound Falls on Brexit Fears
DJ
09:31aGlobal Stocks Slip, Pound Falls on Brexit Fears
DJ
09:00aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Purdue, BP, Philip Morris, Toyota
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group