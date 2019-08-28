Technical Bid Pushes U.S. Treasury Yields Close to Record Low

By Matt Wirz

U.S. government-bond yields slid closer to record lows Wednesday as traders scrambled to adjust to the sharp decline in interest rates over the past month.

Investors in mortgage-backed bonds, in particular, are buying long-term Treasury bonds to hedge against losses, intensifying the inversion in the government yield curve as long-term yields drop faster than short-term ones, some analysts said. Bond yields fall as prices rise.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note dropped as low as 1.448% -- down from 1.493% Tuesday -- before rebounding to 1.463%, according to Tradeweb. Two-year bond yields traded recently around 1.5%.

The 10-year yield was about 2% in July and its recent drop puts the benchmark bond close to the record low of 1.366% set in 2016. The inversion between short- and long-term yields has been viewed by some as a signal of possible recession ahead.

Trade talks between the U.S. and China remain first and foremost in investors' minds but the bulk of buying in Treasurys this week has been more technical in nature, said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest-rates strategist at TD Securities.

"We've broken through some key levels and hedging is exacerbating things, " he said.

When interest rates fall, mortgage prepayment rates rise as homeowners refinance existing debt, which shortens the term of bonds backed by the refinanced mortgages. The phenomenon reduces the mortgage debt's duration, a measure of how sensitive a bond's price is to interest rates, making them less attractive when rates fall and prompting holders to buy Treasury bonds as an offset.

Interest rates on U.S. 30-year home mortgages fell to 3.55% this month from 3.75% in July and 4.51% at the start of the year, according to data from Freddie Mac.

The sharper the move in interest rates, the larger the reaction in mortgage-backed bonds. The differential, or spread, between yields of agency mortgage-backed bonds and Treasurys has jumped about 3 percentage points this week from below 2 percentage points in July, according to data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Mortgage bonds may be a lot cheaper now but that isn't necessarily a reason to buy, BofA said in a research note Tuesday.

"MBS is not an easy trade here except if interest rates stay at these levels, which is not likely."

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of 16 others, rose to 0.2% to 91.38 Wednesday from 91.23 Tuesday after U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to shut down Parliament for several weeks ahead of the U.K.'s scheduled departure from the European Union on Oct. 31.

