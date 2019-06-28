Treasury Yields Decline for Third Quarter in a Row -- Update

By Ira Iosebashvili

U.S. government-bond yields fell for a third consecutive quarter, reflecting how worries over slowing growth and global trade have boosted investor demand for haven assets.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which falls when bond prices rise, settled at 2% on Friday, from 2.007% the previous day. It has fallen by more than a full percentage point in the past three quarters, its biggest decline over such a period since 2011.

The moves have come amid an escalating trade war between the U.S. and China that is pushing the world's largest central banks -- including the Federal Reserve -- toward a looser monetary-policy stance as they fight to support flagging growth. The yield on the two-year note, which typically moves with the prospects for central bank policy, fell 0.537 percentage point in the past three-month period, its largest quarterly decline in more than a decade.

A pivotal moment in the trade conflict could come this weekend, as U.S. and Chinese leaders meet on the sidelines of the Group of 20 nations summit in Osaka, Japan.

An agreement between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping would likely ease fears of a tariff-caused global economic slowdown and cut demand for haven assets like Treasurys, the Swiss franc and Japanese yen, some investors believe.

The likelihood of an agreement between the two sides has become less certain in recent days, however, some said. Chinese officials have suggested that Beijing will lay out tough preconditions before a deal can go forward, including a removal of the ban on the sale of U.S. technology to Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei.

Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy at TD Securities, expects the two sides will agree to resume trade negotiations, but warned that an actual deal could prove elusive. Uncertainty over trade and global economic growth as well as likely interest-rate cuts in the U.S. will keep demand for bonds elevated and sustain pressure on yields in coming months, she said.

At the same time, "the bond market is looking beyond the G20 to a lot of data next week," she said.

Among key releases are the Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing purchasing-managers index due out Monday, as well as Friday's U.S. nonfarm-payroll number. Investors will be watching both for a snapshot on how the economy is faring in the face of trade uncertainties.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of 16 others, was unchanged at 89.57 in late afternoon New York trading.

