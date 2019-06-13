Treasury Yields Fall on Iran Tensions

By Ira Iosebashvili

U.S. government-bond prices rose Thursday, as fears of a military standoff with Iran sent investors into assets perceived as safe.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury settled at 2.096%, compared with 2.129% Wednesday. Yields fall as bond prices rise.

Yields extended early declines after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the Trump administration has concluded that Iran is responsible for attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman. The attacks, which occurred early Thursday, stoked concerns over trade disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and raised demand for Treasurys and other so-called haven assets.

Stronger-than-expected demand at Thursday's auction of 30-year bonds also helped buoy Treasury prices. That is a sign that demand for long-dated safer assets remains high despite the recent fall in yields. Bond yields frequently rise when the government sells debt because the added supply tends to depress prices.

Signs of muted inflation, together with worries over slowing global growth, have boosted Treasurys in recent months, driving the 10-year yield down from multiyear highs reached late last year. Muted inflation helps preserve the purchasing power of bonds' fixed payments.

Some analysts said low inflation is giving the Federal Reserve room to lower interest rates, which could lift prices for outstanding bonds and send yields lower still. More than three quarters of economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal think the central bank's next move will be to cut interest rates, likely before the fall.

Investors will get a new look into the Fed's thinking next week when the central bank concludes its monetary-policy meeting Wednesday.

The sharp move higher in oil prices also benefited the currencies of some crude exporters. The dollar was recently down 0.1% against the Canadian dollar, while also losing ground against the Brazilian real and Russian ruble.

At the same time, elevated tensions in the Middle East boosted the Swiss franc and Japanese yen, two popular destinations for nervous investors. A cloudy outlook for global growth weighed on emerging-market currencies, taking the dollar higher against the Turkish lira, Indonesian rupiah and Chilean peso.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of 16 others, was recently up 0.1% to 90.39.

