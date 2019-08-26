Treasury Yields Rebound on Trump's China Comments

By Matt Wirz

U.S. government-bond yields whipsawed Monday, dropping early in the session before recovering after comments by President Trump about a possible easing in trade tensions with China.

The rebound in yields mimicked a recovery in stocks as investors took comfort in Mr. Trump's comments that Chinese officials had called U.S. counterparts about resuming trade talks, despite lack of confirmation about the alleged calls from Chinese authorities.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell as low as 1.449% during Asian trading hours, down from around 1.523% Friday before rebounding to 1.558%. The early slip pushed the 10-year bond yield closer to its record low around 1.3% hit in July 2016. Yields fall as bond prices rise.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of 16 others, rose to 91.27 Monday after Mr. Trump's comments from 90.90 Friday.

A de-escalation of trade tensions with China would buoy markets but uncertainty about pending trade deals between the U.S. and two other key trade partners -- Japan and Europe -- are also looming over investors, said Oxford Economics analyst John Canavan. The difficulty in forecasting how such trade deals will develop, and the continuing question over Mr. Trump's comments, will likely contribute to further volatility, especially because trading volume tends to be thin during the last week of August, he said.

Longer term, investors are likely to keep moving toward safety assets, which could push rates on the 10-year below 1.4% this year, Mr. Canavan said.

"Trade uncertainty is likely to continue for some time, and that combined with turmoil in Hong Kong, the situation between India and Pakistan, Brexit and the slowing economy in Europe all will combine to keep rates low," he said.

A move by Kraft Heinz Co. to appoint a new chief financial officer as the food manufacturer tries to move past accounting errors and slowing sales met with a tepid response from bond investors. The company's 5% bond due 2042 dropped about 1% on Monday to 103.82 cents on the dollar from a close of 104.53 last week, according to data from MarketAxess.

Write to Matt Wirz at matthieu.wirz@wsj.com