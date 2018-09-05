Log in
US DOLLAR INDEX
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 09/05
95.2   -0.25%
U.S. Dollar Falls as Report on Brexit Talks Pushes Pound, Euro Higher

09/05/2018 | 11:59pm CEST

By Daniel Kruger

The U.S. dollar fell against the British pound and the euro on Wednesday after a media report said Germany and the U.K. had made progress in Brexit talks.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of 16 others, snapped a streak of six consecutive trading sessions with gains, falling 0.2% to 89.82. The pound rose against the dollar for the first time in four sessions, climbing 0.4% to $1.2906. The euro also advanced 0.4% to $1.1630, rising for the second time in three sessions.

The dollar fell Wednesday after Bloomberg reported that the U.K. and Germany have made progress on a Brexit deal. The pound jumped following the report and also changed course against the euro. Germany is prepared to "accept a less detailed agreement on the U.K.'s future economic and trade ties with the EU in a bid to get a Brexit deal done," Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources. The pound had dropped earlier on Wednesday.

"It seems to suggest there might be an easier path to an agreement," said Vassili Serebriakov, a currency strategist at UBS. "It's helpful in the short-term. I wouldn't rank it as a game-changer for the risk backdrop."

Slow progress in the talks to codify the terms of separation between the U.K. and the European Union has weighed on investor sentiment for the pound and the euro, which is used by 19 European nations. Should the talks advance, they could further calm some investors' anxiety.

Investors remain uncertain about the outlook for tariff talks between the U.S. and China, and also the ability of the U.S. to come to terms in its trade spat with Canada as part of its attempt to revise the terms of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Write to Daniel Kruger at Daniel.Kruger@wsj.com

Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
