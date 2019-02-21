Log in
U.S. Dollar Rises as China Trade Deadline Nears -- Update

02/21/2019 | 07:01pm EST

By Daniel Kruger

The U.S. dollar rose Thursday amid concerns about global growth from investors as trade talks between the U.S. and China are nearing a deadline when the U.S. could impose higher tariffs.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of 16 others, rose 0.1% to 89.72. The U.S. currency gained 0.8% versus the New Zealand dollar and 0.4% against the Canadian dollar, while rising 0.2% against the Chilean peso.

The dollar posted gains against currencies whose value is typically related to commodity prices. The value of New Zealand's currency is related to its agricultural exports, while Canada's is tied to oil and Chile's typically moves with copper prices. Expectations for a decline in demand for these raw goods would signal diminished optimism about the pace of global growth.

The dollar was also supported by a 1.1% gain against the Australian dollar, which fell after China said it would cap coal imports from the country, according to a report by Reuters. China consumes about one-fourth of Australia's coal exports.

Investor sentiment has fluctuated about the prospects for the U.S. and China to reach a comprehensive trade agreement by March 1, which would stave off additional tariffs that have contributed to a slowdown in global demand. Rising trade tensions have acted as a drag on the global economy, particularly in China and Europe, analysts said.

"A lot of the good news has been priced in on the trade discussions," said Mark McCormick, head of foreign exchange strategy at TD Securities. "When risk appetite rolls over, commodities tend to follow."

--Ira Iosebashvili contributed to this article.

Write to Daniel Kruger at Daniel.Kruger@wsj.com

