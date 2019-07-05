U.S. Government Bond Yields Rise After Jobs Report

By Sam Goldfarb

Yields on U.S. government bonds surged Friday after a solid jobs report eased some of the pressure on the Federal Reserve to move aggressively to cut interest rates.

Yields, which rise when bond prices fall, climbed after the Labor Department said the U.S. economy added 224,000 jobs in June. That was above the 165,000 figure anticipated by economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.

Average hourly earnings, seen as an important source of inflation pressure, rose 0.2% from the previous month, a little below the 0.3% gain forecast by economists.

Friday's move sent the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note to its largest single-day increase since Jan. 4, leaving it at 2.044%, compared with 1.952% Wednesday. U.S. markets were closed Thursday for Independence Day.

Treasury yields have dropped sharply in recent months, largely driven by expectations that the Fed will start cutting interest rates in response to slowing global economic growth and muted U.S. inflation.

While some have speculated that the Fed could lower the federal-funds rate by as much as 0.50 percentage point at its July 30-31 meeting, analysts said the latest jobs numbers made that scenario less likely. Many still anticipate a 0.25-percentage-point cut, however.

"It makes sense that rates are backing up a little here because some of the worse-case scenario has been taken off the table," said Gennadiy Goldberg, U.S. rates strategist at TD Securities in New York.

Still, Mr. Goldberg added that he doesn't think yields will rise too much higher from here "unless the Fed completely backs off from easing, which we don't expect."

Fed-funds futures, which investors use to bet on the direction of interest rates, suggested Friday that traders see a 5% chance of a 0.5 percentage-point cut at the next Fed meeting, according to CME Group data, down from 29% Wednesday. Investors continued to put odds of no rate cut at zero for the meeting, according to the futures data.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of 16 others, was recently up 0.5% at 90.25.

