Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Government Bonds Fall as Investors Lock In Rate-Cut Bets -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 04:12pm EDT

By Daniel Kruger

U.S. government bond prices fell Friday after the Commerce Department said the economy grew at a better-than-expected 2.1% in the second quarter.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note settled at 2.081%, the highest in almost two weeks, from 2.078% Thursday. Yields decline when bond prices rise.

Analysts said the data on U.S. gross domestic product -- the last key figures expected ahead of next week's Federal Reserve meeting -- did little to shift expectations the central bank will cut interest rates by 0.25 percentage point this month.

Federal-funds futures, used by investors to place bets on central-bank policy, early Friday showed an 81% chance of a 0.25 percentage-point cut in July, up from about 76% last week, according to CME Group data. Bets the Fed will cut rates by 0.5 percentage point dwindled to 19% from 24%.

Many remain divided about how much more the Fed will want to cut interest rates this year. While Fed officials have also said they are concerned about the potential for tensions regarding trade to drag on the U.S. expansion, the economy appears to be growing at a steady pace.

"There's a willingness to cut rates when growth is fine as long as inflation is under pressure," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. government bond strategy at BMO Capital Markets. "This GDP report supports a slow fine-tuning of the rate cuts rather than a more dramatic move."

The U.S. dollar advanced, accelerating after White House National Economic Council director Lawrence Kudlow said the U.S. had ruled out intervening in currency markets to lower its value. The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of 16 others, rose 0.2% to a recent 90.80.

President Donald Trump has criticized foreign central banks for implementing easy-money policies that have weakened their currencies against the dollar. Mr. Trump has said a weaker dollar would bolster the competitive position of U.S. companies.

Write to Daniel Kruger at Daniel.Kruger@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CME GROUP INC. -0.29% 201.07 Delayed Quote.7.20%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.12% 1.11252 Delayed Quote.-2.83%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.26% 98.04 End-of-day quote.1.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
04:20pCorn, Wheat Fall as Midwest Weather Forecasts Improve
DJ
04:12pU.S. Government Bonds Fall as Investors Lock In Rate-Cut Bets -- Update
DJ
03:02pDollar hits two-month high as U.S. growth slows less than forecast
RE
02:19pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stocks bounce back; dollar climbs on GDP data,..
RE
02:06pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stocks bounce back; dollar climbs on GDP data,..
RE
02:03pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stocks bounce back; dollar climbs on GDP data,..
RE
01:30pU.S. Government Bonds Gain as Investors Lock In Rate-Cut Bets
DJ
12:20pCURRENCIES : Dollar Buoyed As Kudlow Says White House Takes Currency Interventio..
DJ
11:00aOil Prices Turn Lower on Stronger Dollar -- Market Talk
DJ
08:59aINSTANT VIEW : U.S. second quarter GDP growth slows to 2.1% but tops estimates
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group