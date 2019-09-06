U.S. Government Bonds Gain After Hiring Slows in August--Update

By Daniel Kruger

U.S. government bond prices rose after the Labor Department said the economy added fewer jobs than expected last month, raising new concerns about slowing growth.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell, settling at 1.552% from 1.604% before the report. The 10-year note had settled Thursday at 1.569%. On a weekly basis, the yield rose, snapping a streak of five consecutive declines.

Yields, which decline as bond prices increase, fell after the data showed a total gain of 130,000 jobs in August, compared with the 150,000 predicted by economists in a Wall Street Journal survey. The economy added 159,000 jobs in July and 178,000 in June, according to revised Labor Department data.

The slowdown in job growth last month was led by private employers, who added 96,000 workers, while government payrolls grew by 34,000 largely because of temporary hires for the 2020 census.

The deceleration in hiring was offset by a 3.2% increase from a year earlier in average hourly earnings, exceeding the 3% economists had forecast. While rising wages can suggest inflationary pressures, which can hurt the value of government debt, some investors said the gains were a positive sign because consumer spending has played such a large role in sustaining economic growth.

Several investors said the data offered little to diminish expectations that the Federal Reserve will reduce interest rates for a second time this year at its meeting later this month.

Friday's employment report capped a week that offered a mix of strong and weak data. The combination left many investors with the impression that the economy is continuing to grow, although with growing risks. A report on manufacturing Wednesday showed that sector beginning to contract, though data released Thursday showed the much larger service sector remains healthy.

Investors have been particularly sensitive to signs of weakness after President Trump last month announced new tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese goods not covered by previous levies.

There was "a run of gloomy data that we probably overreacted to," said Jim Vogel, head of interest rate strategy at FTN Financial. Conflicting signs in recent data "should balance each other out," he said.

The 10-year had fallen as low as 1.456% Wednesday, a three-year low, after posting its biggest one-month decline in eight years last month.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of 16 others, declined by less than 0.1% to a recent 91.26.

Write to Daniel Kruger at Daniel.Kruger@wsj.com